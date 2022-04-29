Saturday offers several options for Antelope Valley residents seeking to help make their communities a little nicer.
In Palmdale, the city is hosting three Season of Service events.
The Arbor Day Celebration and Beautification is for all ages and will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., at Pelona Vista Park, 37720 Tierra Subida Ave. Masks, sunblock and work gloves will be provided. Participants are asked to arrive 15 to 30 minutes early to sign in.
Saturday is also the next Desert Clean Up event, this time at 70th Street East and Avenue S, from 8 to 11 a.m. This event is for ages 10 and older, and those age 16 and under must be accompanied by an adult.
Students may receive community service hours for participation in either of these events.
Registration is required and is available at https://signup.com/go/WWTdgEW
Also in Palmdale, on Saturday, is a free, unused paint recycling event, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Palmdale City Yard, 39000 Clock Tower Plaza Drive.
Residents may drop off any amount of paint, stain or varnish for recycling. Businesses may also take part, but may not drop off oil-based paints unless they qualify as an exempt generator. See www.paintcare.org/VSQG for rules.
The program will accept all unwanted house paint and primers (latex or oil-based); stains; deck and concrete sealers; and clear finishes (varnish and shellac). Paint must be in sealed, original containers with the original manufacturer label.
Leaking, unlabeled or empty containers or aerosol spray paints are not accepted. Neither are containers larger than five gallons nor hazardous waste or other chemicals, such as paint thinner, solvents, motor oil, spackle, glue, adhesive, roofing tar, pesticides or cleaning chemicals.
Registration is required and is available at https://paint-palmdale.eventbrite.com
Lancaster will host an Earth Day Community Cleanup, on Saturday.
During this event, residents may clean up around their homes, neighborhoods or any other area of the city and bring the collected trash anytime between 8 a.m. and noon, to the Lancaster Maintenance Yard, 615 West Ave. H, where Waste Management will have large dumpsters for use.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.