Early in her time as a medical student in the late 1950s, Paula Clayton watched a psychiatrist analyze a patient with clinical depression.
The doctor, who had herself been analyzed by both Carl Jung and Sigmund Freud and now taught at Washington University in St. Louis, asked the patient to explain his dreams, and the two spent time discussing what they meant.
But, when the session was over, the doctor did something that Freud would never do. She prescribed electroshock therapy.
It was something of a revelation for Clayton: The old methods of psychiatry, steeped in Freudian theory, had their limits, and physiological treatments were needed too. She came to believe that a new approach was necessary, beyond analysis’s reliance on talk therapy, one based not in philosophy and speculation but empirical research and data and a conviction that mental illness, like any illness, can be diagnosed and treated.
She was at the right place at the right time. Clayton was part of a generation of clinical psychiatrists who, in the decades after World War II, revolutionized their field by applying medical rigor to the diagnosis of mental illness — and nowhere was this revolution more apparent than Washington University. Her mentor, George Winokur, drilled into his students the commandment “Data Shall Be Your God.”
Clayton joined the Washington University medical faculty in 1965, and in 1969 she and Winokur, along with their colleague Theodore Reich, published “Manic Depressive Illness,” one of the first books to study manic depression through a rigorous, outcome-based approach.
“She was a very careful empirical researcher at a time when empirical research did not hold much sway,” Richard Friedman, a psychiatrist at Weill Cornell Medical College in New York, said in an interview.
Clayton and her co-authors found, for example, that manic depression was probably hereditary, that it impacted men and women differently, and that it had a high morbidity rate — that is, many patients, left untreated, died by suicide.
The “untreated” part is important, because Clayton went on to become one of the leading voices for destigmatizing depression and suicide in America.
She moved beyond the academy to become something of a public figure, adept at translating the latest research on mental illness for a broad audience at a time when issues such as mania and suicide were still shrouded in mystery and myth.
Clayton died Sept. 4 in Pasadena at 86. Her daughter, Clarissa Weirick, said the cause was complications from a non-COVID viral infection.
First as a professor at the University of Minnesota — where she was the first woman to chair a psychiatry department in the country — and later as medical director at the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, Clayton worked tirelessly to show the public what medical researchers already knew: Suicide was almost always the result of an underlying mental illness.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.