The weekly Classroom Spotlight feature is not available today. The Antelope Valley Press is running a weekly feature in which the interests, likes, dislikes and opinions of students in a different Antelope Valley classroom are spotlighted. If you would like your classroom to be featured, email Reporter Julie Drake at jdrake@avpress.com
Latest News
- Tract map OK’d for 103 eastside homes
- Hit-and-run collision kills one on SR 138
- ’Runners rally past Ravens
- AVC athletes post PRs at prelims
- UK’s deputy PM Raab quits
- State researchers attempting ocean climate solution
- LA County jobless rate rises slightly in March
- GOP warms to McCarthy in debt fight
Most Popular
Articles
- Man, 20, shot to death in Lancaster lot
- Construction of NASA’s quieter X-59 is complete
- Crash kills man on motorcycle in Lancaster
- Water treatment plant will be first in AV
- Car wash eyes second location in Lancaster
- Festivities in Quartz Hill
- Blighted building closer to disposition
- Homeowners could get help with rehab
- Valley athletes shine at Mt. SAC
- Today in history, April 18, 2023
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Banning assault weapons won’t fix the problem (4)
- Backlash forces county to delay jail inmate plan (4)
- How California reparations proposals could become law (2)
- China against selling arms to Russia, Ukraine (2)
- Manhattan DA rejects GOP info demand (2)
- China threatens retaliation (2)
- State may end travel ban over anti-LGBT laws (2)
- Book about transgender youth draws ire (2)
- GOP states target diversity, equity efforts in higher ed (2)
- Rallies convey support for trans rights (1)
- Dutch prosecutors investigate Quran- desecrating activist (1)
- China vows reprisals against Taiwan (1)
- Wrongly convicted men found innocent (1)
- Hawaii mulls fees for ecotourism crush (1)
- Report: Climate change, disease imperil bats (1)
- Stiff emission limits to boost electric vehicle sales (1)
- Whitmer strikes 1931 abortion ban from Michigan law (1)
- Poppy Fun Run set for this Saturday at Reserve (1)
- Supervisors will address crisis worker shortage (1)
- ‘The Joe Show’ as Biden closes out Ireland visit (1)
- Feedback sought on outdoor dining (1)
- 14 cited, one arrested at DUI checkpoint (1)
- Takeaways of AP’s DEA hiring report (1)
- Storms hit beekeepers; honey outlook sweet (1)
- China announces sanctions following Tsai’s US trip (1)
- Night Demon falls flat with ‘Outsider’ (1)
- Senate votes to repeal Iraq War approval (1)
- House GOP passes parents’ rights bill (1)
- Letters from Readers, April 13, 2023 (1)
- Benefit raising funds for prosthetic running blades (1)
- Poll: Religious service attendance dips (1)
- AV Medical Center eases its policies for visitors (1)
- AV College trustees approve $120K plan for coaching services (1)
- Tennessee’s House expels Democrats for protest (1)
- Deadly shooting at Nashville school (1)
- Survey: Dissatisfaction is high for county residents (1)
- Black educator’s rejection angers senators (1)
- NJ charges itself with damaging land (1)
- Week of events at AV College will honor Cesar Chavez (1)
- Police: Bank employee kills four in Louisville (1)
- Rare beetle species named after ex-California governor Brown (1)
- Israeli PM, Biden exchange frosty words (1)
- Black teen alleges deputy called her an ‘animal’ (1)
- Juul Labs agrees to pay $462 million settlement to states (1)
- Lobos top Falcons (1)
- Endangered hooded vulture escapes from Bay Area zoo (1)
- LA County jobless rate rises slightly in March (1)
- Sacramento to provide services to homeless encampment (1)
- Bishops rules aim to limit trans health care (1)
- Tracks open again after freight train derails in Mojave Desert (1)
- Royals back on top (1)
- China military ‘ready to fight’ after recent drills (1)
- State may punish oil firms for high gas prices (1)
- Longtime LA politician guilty of corruption charges (1)
- City: Schwarzenegger filled utility trench, not pothole (1)
- AVC plans to buy jets for $1.9M (1)
- Fed up by LA pothole, Schwarzenegger fills it himself (1)
- Graffiti is just one problem that plagues us (1)
- EU leaders endorse joint ammo purchases for Ukraine (1)
- Members of Congress on TikTok defend app (1)
- San Diego County official hit with sexual assault suit (1)
- State researchers attempting ocean climate solution (1)
- Police: After shootings, man threatened state Capitol (1)
- DA: Cash App founder’s killer planned attack (1)
- LA school strike ends; still no deal (1)
- Summer looms, Japan urged to curb impact (1)
- Garcia bill would hike servicemembers’ pay (1)
- California agrees to keep paying Walgreens (1)
- Ex-president Trump pleads not guilty to 34 counts (1)
- Mom of man fatally shot by deputies in Palmdale files suit (1)
- Tensions intensify as Israel strikes Syria (1)
- Judge tosses remainder of LAPD officer’s claims over mask guides (1)
- Man is arrested for hate graffiti at Islamic Center (1)
- Adrift in the Atlantic, a boat of death and lost dreams (1)
- Supervisor to resign after sexual assault lawsuit (1)
- Ex-president Donald Trump indicted (1)
- New California gas price law is another defeat for oil industry (1)
- Musk, scientists call for halt to AI race (1)
- Seven CHP officers charged in death of man in custody (1)
- LA schools, union leaders agree to deal (1)
- Cal State student workers file for union (1)
- Key lawmakers win access to mishandled docs (1)
- Newsom starts tour to boost red-state Democrats (1)
- Hatami announces bid against Gascón (1)
- Troops film boys’ killings in Burkina Faso (1)
- Prosecutors dismiss Alec Baldwin charge (1)
- Peru ex-leader surrenders to be extradited (1)
- Rapper Coolio’s death was fentanyl-caused (1)
- Circuit court tosses Berkeley gas ban (1)
- Los Angeles police looking into Islamic center vandalism (1)
- More than a historical footnote (1)
- Families displaced from neighborhood seek $2B (1)
- Parris: ‘Hand of God’ guided us through this (1)
- Abortion pill ruling could hit some safe havens hard (1)
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.