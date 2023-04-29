The Antelope Valley Press is running a weekly feature in which the interests, likes, dislikes and opinions of students in a different Antelope Valley classroom are spotlighted. This week features Nathaniel Wicks’ sixth graders at Desert Willow Magnet Academy in the Palmdale School District. If you would like your classroom to be featured, email Reporter Julie Drake at jdrake@avpress.com
Jose Toro, 12
What would you do if you found $500?
If I found $500 and was allowed to keep it, I would use it to hire a financial adviser for my parents because they have no idea how to invest, save money, pay off debt, or live a wealthy life.
If you could go back in time, where would you go and why?
If I could travel back in time, I would do so to the period of the black death and warn everyone to avoid Yersinia pestis since it will cause a great deal of death.
If you could make one rule at school that everyone had to follow, what would it be?
You cannot use a weapon on a human, which is a rule that won’t be frequently broken and will allow us to continue hunting while also preventing more wars. If I could institute one rule that everyone would have adhered to.
Joanna Gonzalez, 12
What would you do if you found $500?
If I found $500, I would spend on my dream gift, a VR headset that includes a game.
If you could go back in time, where would you go and why?
I would travel back in time to give cavemen phones and I would also show them how to use it. I would do this because I would like to see if it would have an impact on the future.
If you could make one rule at school that everyone had to follow, what would it be?
It would be for everyone to be able to use their phones during class because during class when you’re done with your work it can be pretty boring so using your phone can satisfy you. Plus with most people using their phones they’re so distracted on it that less ruckus can be made.
Kristian Lloyd, 12
What would you do if you found $500?
I would try to find the owner and then if I could not find it I would keep it and go to the store and buy food for my mom or go take my mom to eat or to go shopping and that’s what I would do with five hundred dollars.
If you could travel back in time, where would you go and why?
If I went back in time I would like to go to 1991 because that is the year of my mom was eleven and I would like to become a good friend to my mom and have a good time with her.
If you could make one rule at school that everyone had to follow, what would it be?
If I can make a rule to follow in school it’s that they would listen to every time they swear they would have to put $2 in a swear jar so they can stop cussing and help the school’s finances.
Belinda Bader, 11
What would you do if you found $500?
If I found $500, I would donate it to the poor and not spend it on myself.
If you could travel back in time, where would you go and why?
If I could travel back in time, I would go to the past and allow girls be able to play on the court with the boys in basketball.
If you could make one rule at school that everyone had to follow, what would it be?
If I could make any rule at school than I would say the rule is “Always show respect to others!” That is the rule.
Eusevio Benavides, 12
What would you do if you found $500?
If I was to find $500 I would give it to my mom.
If you could travel back in time, where would you go and why?
If I was to go back in time I would go back to 2001 when 9/11 happened because I wanted to see who was the president.
If you could make one rule at school that everyone had to follow, what would it be?
If I could make up one rule for school it would be to use phones.
Jeffrey Deleon, 11
What would you do if you found $500?
If I found $500 I would save about half of the money for later purposes and spend the other half on myself and family. I would stop by places such as Target, Gamestop and the mall to treat myself with clothes and items I would like to own. I would also treat my family to a nice dinner at a fancy restaurant.
If you could travel back in time, where would you go and why?
If I can travel back in time, I would travel to the time my parents were my age. I am very curious to see what they were like, and I would even try to friend them when they were about my age. I would also give them a gift from my time.
If you could make one rule at school that everyone had to follow, what would it be?
If I could make one rule in school that everyone would have to follow, I would make a rule that states, If an adult finds out that you are bullying others, the bully would need to compensate their victims with money.
Ilse Mejia, 12
What would you do if you found $500?
If I found $500, I would give it to my mom to help her pay the rent.
If you could travel back in time, where would you go and why?
If I could travel back in time I would go back to the 80s. The 80’s seem like a lot of fun.
If you could make one rule at school that everyone had to follow, what would it be?
One rule I would make at school that everyone has to follow would be to not be disrespectful, sometimes people make jokes but sometimes it can hurt people.
Alexander Pascual, 12
What would you do if you found $500?
What I would do if I found $500 is try to find the owner of the money. Then if I don’t find the owner, I would keep it and save it.
If you could travel back in time, where would you go and why?
If I could travel back in time, I would want to go where cavemen lived. Why I would choose to go there is because it seems fun and it would be cool seeing all the stuff they create.
If you could make one rule at school that everyone had to follow, what would it be?
If I could make one rule at school, it would be to sit anywhere you want to.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.