The Antelope Valley Press is running a weekly feature in which the interests, likes, dislikes and opinions of elementary students in a different Antelope Valley classroom are spotlighted. This week features Shari Nabors’ third-grade class at Gregg Anderson Academy in the Westside Union School District. Nabors will retire this year after 22 years. If you would like your classroom to be featured, email reporter Julie Drake at jdrake@avpress.com
Rylie Edgar, 9
What is your favorite subject in school and why?
“My favorite subject is language arts because I like learning about syllables and stuff like that. I also like science too.”
What is your favorite recess activity?
“I like playing jump rope at recess. I just like to jump.”
Canon Christensen, 9
What’s the longest road trip your family took and where did you go?
“The longest road trip I have taken with my family is to Arizona, so I could visit my uncle. We went in the pool, we went to the mall and that’s it.”
If you could live anywhere in the world where would it be?
“I don’t really have one place. I would just pick somewhere cold because I love the cold and I like rain and snow too.”
Carter Day, 9
What is your favorite color and why?
“My favorite color is red. That has been my favorite color since I was 3. My dad and I have gotten a bunch of stuff that is red and we put our names on it. We have things with our name on it like keychains and a small soccer ball.”
If you had to live with a superhero who would it be?
“I would live with the superhero Flash. I would live with Flash so he could make me food fast! I would have him make me Mexican food.”
Iris Pinto, 8
If you were a superhero, who would you choose and why?
“I guess if I really had to choose one, it would be Spider Women. I like spiders a little and I like the way it looks.”
What is your favorite animal and why?
“My favorite animal is a wolf because I think they are really cool and wolf pups are really cute.”
Grace Londono, 8
What makes you happy?
“Playing soccer makes me happy because I like being outside and playing around. I like being part of the team.”
What do you want to be when you grow up?
“I want to be a teacher when I grow up. It looks fun when Mrs. Nabors and my other teachers do it!”
Oliver Perez, 9
What would you serve if you made the lunch menu at school?
“I would probably make fancy food. I would make shrimp, crabs and Gordon Ramsey steak!”
What is your favorite toy?
“My favorite toy is the computer. It’s more updated than other electronics.”
Justin Staggs, 9
What would you do if you found $500?
“I would give it to my parents so they could do something with it.”
What is your favorite hobby?
“My favorite hobby because I have played baseball my whole life. I play second base.”
Giselle Shelby, 9
What would you do if you found $500?
“If I found $500 I would go to Universal Studios!”
If you could be any animal, what kind would you be and why?
“If I could be any animal I would be a wolf because the run fast and they are really free.”
Aria Arce, 9
What would you serve if you made the lunch menu at school?
“I would serve pizza, cheese and pepperoni! I would also serve ice cream!”
What do you want to be when you grow up?
“I want to be a police officer when I grow up. I want to be one so I can go fast in cars and catch criminals.”
London Hall, 9
Which holiday is your favorite and why?
“My favorite holiday is Christmas because my grandmas makes good food. She makes mac n’ cheese and cornbread.”
What is your favorite color and why?
“My favorite color is violet because I just like the color. It makes me in a good mood.”
Natalia Jimenez, 9
What would you do if you found $500?
“If I found $500 I would save it for food and a house!”
If you were a superhero what would you be?
“I would be Invisibility so I could sneak around. I would sneak candy!”
Adonis Tatro, 9
What makes you happy?
“What makes me happy my family because they take care of me.”
What do you want to be when you grow up?
“I want to be a football player because it is my favorite sport. I want to be in the Rams because most of my favorite football players on the other teams retired.”
Jeremiah Sutherland, 9
What is your favorite insect or bug?
“My favorite spider because they are interesting the way they crawl around on the ceiling.”
What’s the longest road trip your family took and where did you go?
“We drove from Minnesota to California. We moved to be close to all of our family in California.”
Levi Loprino
What would you do if you found $500?
“So first I would give it to some homeless and then I would give it to charity and then give the rest of the money to my mom so she could pay some bills.”
If you could live anywhere in the world and why?
“I would live in Japan because they have lots of nice cars and I want one when I grow up also it looks so cool with lights at night!”
Penelope Adriano 8
What is your favorite flavor of ice cream?
“My favorite ice cream is vanilla because I don’t like strawberry or chocolate and it is the only flavor I like.”
If you could be the inventor of something what would you event and why?
“I would invent a screen that you could walk through and go to any place you put a picture up of, on that screen.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.