The Antelope Valley Press is running a weekly feature in which the interests, likes, dislikes and opinions of students in a different Antelope Valley classroom are spotlighted. This week features John Warfield’s fourth graders at Westpark Elementary School in the Southern Kern Unified School District who say what they would do if they found $500. If you would like your classroom to be featured, email reporter Julie Drake at jdrake@avpress.com
Bella Victoria Ortiz, 10
First, I would save one hundred dollars for college, because I want to go to my dream school (Harvard). Second, I would also give one hundred dollars to my parents, because I want to help them out. Third, for myself, I would buy Airpods for two hundred dollars, because I like to listen to music in private. Lastly, with my leftover one hundred dollars, I would give the rest to charity, because it’s better to give than to receive!
Sofie Pineda, 10
Well, I will first have a big donation. I will donate to the children’s hospital and I will give $200 dollars to them. Second, I’m going to buy a parrot that costs $100 dollars and have it do tricks and I will do a free show of my bird! Third, I will put some into college and put $100 into it. Lastly, I will buy some phones and give some to people and that will also cost $100 dollars.
Karson Sheets, 9
First, I would buy a new iPhone for $100, so I could play some games. Second, I would give someone an iPad for $200, so we could play Roblox together. Third, I would buy a small horse for $100 dollars, so I could raise a strong animal. Lastly, I would get a capybara for $100 dollars, so I would have a cute house pet.
Emmaline Anne Stauter, 10
First I would get lizard food for my Bearded Dragon for like $50. Second, I would buy all of my favorite sweets with $100. Third, I would use $100 for new cute clothes. Fourth, I would try to find a small spa for $100, if not I would use it for Robux on Roblox. Fifth, I would buy one more animal and the extra for the food with $100. Lastly, if I have any left I would give it to my mom and dad, maybe.
Ava Tolliver, 10
First, I would give a $100 donation to help out for the homeless, poor & children hospitals. Second, I would put $100 into my savings to go to my dream college, UCLA. Third, I would buy me and my family some shoes, clothes & accessories for fun and to be nice. Fourth, I would buy fidget toys to play with and make a youtube channel to post all of the fidget toys. Lastly, I would buy all of Apple products because I like their company.
Juliette Noelani Galvan, 10
First, I would buy myself some Apple headphones to listen to some music. Second, I would put a hundred dollars into savings for College. Third, I would get my iPhone fixed or buy a new one. Fourth, I would give some money to my family so they can buy groceries and other things that they would need. Lastly, I would buy my mom a Teacup Goldendoodle.
Andrew Jacob Garcia, 9
First, I would make a savings account to save up for college because I want to go to Stanford University. Second, I want to buy a PC Keyboard and Mouse as an upgrade for my fortnite console. Third, I would buy a new iPhone 14. Fourth, I would buy infinite Prime (Prime is a hydration drink made by a professional boxer). Lastly, I would give $100 dollars to my family.
Jennifer Garcia, 11
First, I would spend 100 dollars on Anime stuff for my bedroom and a bag. Second, once I get out of the store I will go to the homeless people and give them some money and for their kids too. Third, I will save some money for college because I can learn how I can get a job. Fourth, I will buy something from Shein for my mom and me. Fifth, I will give some money to my family so they can spend it on them. Sixth, for the rest of the money I will save it.
Angela Mia Gonzalez, 10
First, I would spend my first $100 on a brand new iPad for more games to play and more pictures to take. Second, I would spend my first $200 on a personal pool because it would be my very own and I don’t have to share with random people. Third, I would spend my second $100 to save so I could get into my dream college Harvard. Lastly, I would give my parents $100 to help out with groceries and important stuff in their life.
Ariana Margarita Guardado, 10
First, I would at least save $100 dollars to buy a laptop for my older sister so she can work on it. Second, I will save $100 dollars for college, and the college I want to go to is UCLA. Third, I will donate $100 dollars to charity so they can help others. Fourth, I will buy a $100 dollar hot tub for my parents so they can have a spa day and have a day off. Lastly, I will buy an iPhone 14 for me so I can text my friends and I can also use other apps.
Ethan Andres Guzman, 10
First, I would buy a Coke machine for $100 dollars so I can drink Coke. Second, I would also buy a magical robot that would do what I would say for $100 dollars. Third, I would buy some LaMelo ball basketball shoes for $100. Lastly, for $100 dollars I would buy Chicago Jordan 1s lost and found shoes.
Sofia Louise Haseltine, 10
First, if I found $500 I would save $100 into a bank account because I want to go to Cornell University in New York. Second, for the other $100 I would go to the game store and buy a VR headset. Third, I will also go to the Apple Store and buy Airpods with the other $100. Lastly, while I’m there I will buy an iPad with an Apple Pencil with the other $200.
Cali Journagan, 9
First, I would buy a Personal Spa, Lounge Egg Swing Chair, Music System, and 3D Printer. Also I would save up for College and give some to Charity. It would be fun to go to an Amusement Park but I would rather have some for College and Charity.
Jack Martinez, 10
First, I would get a new Nintendo Switch for $200 dollars. Second, I would get a Smartphone for $100 dollars. Third, I would buy a drone for $100 dollars because it will be fun to play with. Lastly, I would buy an Apple Watch for $100 dollars for a present for my brother.
Elijah Menjivar, 10
First, I would buy a VR headset because I like to play games in VR. Second, I will buy a cool drone because I like how I can do cool tricks with it. Third, the next thing that I would buy is a NFC smart ring because I like how it glows. Lastly, I would give $200 to the Kids’ Hospital.
