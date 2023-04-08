The Antelope Valley Press will begin running a weekly feature in which the interests, likes, dislikes and opinions of students in a different Antelope Valley classroom are spotlighted. This week, Sarah Kettelkamp’s fifth-grade class at Golden Poppy Elementary School in the Palmdale School District were interviewed for this spotlight.
If you would like your classroom to be featured, email Reporter Julie Drake at jdrake@avpress.com
Leanna Aguirre, 11
What is your favorite subject in school and why?
My favorite subject in school is math because it is fun and helps you learn.
Derek Alvarado, 11
What’s the longest road trip your family took and where did you go?
The longest road trip my family and I have done was to San Antonio, Texas. It was around 20 hours.
If you could live anywhere in the world, where would you live and why?
I would like to live in Leeds, United Kingdom because of how pretty it looks.
Jadore Blakley-Glover, 11
What is your favorite color and why?
My favorite color is black. I chose black because it makes me feel like I can do anything in my life that I choose to do like go out in the wild, or to draw. The color black helps me to believe in myself whatever happens to me in my life.
If you had to live with a superhero, who would you choose and why?
If I could live with a superhero I would choose Aquaman. I chose him because he can swim and breathe underwater and he can talk to fish, sharks, and other creatures. Aquaman is my favorite superhero out of all the other superheroes in the world.
Sophie Cano Alvarenga, 11
What makes you happy?
What makes me happy are my two best friends Isabelle and Emely. They make me happy whenever I am down. Another lucky friend I am so happy to have is Dylan. He is sweet and caring in so many ways.
What do you want to be when you grow up?
What I want to be when I grow up is either a soccer athlete or a scientist in astronomy.
Misty Gurr, 10
What would you serve if you made the lunch menu at school?
If I made the lunch menu at school I would serve homemade pizza.
What is your favorite toy?
My favorite toy is my stuffed bunny named Bun-bun.
Dylan Hernandez, 10
What would you do if you found $500?
If I found $500 I would buy homeless people food.
What is your favorite toy?
My favorite toy is my car Dec because my dream to be a race car driver.
Melanie Interiano, 10
What would you do if you found $500?
If I found $500 I would give it back to the owner.
If you could be any animal, what kind would you be and why?
If I could be any animal I would be a lion because I’m a fast runner.
Arianna Rios, 10
What would you serve if you made the lunch menu at school?
If I could make the lunch menu at school I would serve ramen because it’s delicious.
What do you want to be when you grow up?
What I would like to be when I grow up is insurance agent because my mom is one and she is going to pass down her business to me.
Isabelle Mendoza, 11
Which holiday is your favorite and why?
My favorite holiday is Christmas because it’s during winter and nice.
What is your favorite color and why?
My favorite color is purple because it’s a very pretty color.
Alejandro Ornelas, 11
What would you do if you found $500?
If I found $500 I would spend it on making my room look awesome.
What would you serve if you made the lunch menu at school?
If I made the lunch menu at school I would serve pizza because pizza is one of my favorite foods.
London Neal, 11
What makes you happy?
What makes me happy is basketball because it’s fun and all bad things go away when I play.
What do you want to be when you grow up?
I want to be a WNBA player when I grow up.
Alexander Morales, 11
What is your favorite insect or bug?
Spiders are my favorite insect because they make beds for their kids and they catch flies with their webs.
Johnny Peralta, 11
What would you do if you found $500?
If I found 500 dollars I would spend it on some video games and toys.
If you had to live with a superhero, who would you choose and why?
If I had a chance to live with a superhero I would live with Iron Man because he is the best superhero.
Jessica Rodriguez Martinez, 11
What is your favorite flavor of ice cream?
My favorite ice cream is cotton candy flavored ice cream.
What would you serve if you made the lunch menu at school?
If I could serve the school menu I would serve pizza.
Aeron Spradlin, 10
What is your favorite color and why?
In my opinion, green and black are both great colors because they both go well together, and it reminds me of the beauty of nature, like bushes, trees, and grass. And black reminds me of how awesome space is!
If you could live anywhere in the world, where would you live and why?
If I could choose to live anywhere, it would be Europe because it’s so beautiful and has great food there. It’s also great because it’s a peaceful place.
Jordyn Thomas, 10
What would you do if you found $500?
If I found $500 I would buy a TV for my room because my TV is small.
What is your favorite flavor of ice cream?
My favorite ice cream flavor is cookies and cream because it has Oreos in it and I like Oreos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.