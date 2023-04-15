The Antelope Valley Press is running a weekly feature in which the interests, likes, dislikes and opinions of students in a different Antelope Valley classroom are spotlighted. This week, Amanda Marsh’s fifth grade class at Sunnydale Elementary School was interviewed for this spotlight.
If you would like your classroom to be featured, email Reporter Julie Drake at jdrake@avpress.com
What would you serve if you made the lunch menu at school?
“If I made the lunch menu at school, I would serve cheese burgers, fries, water and chicken sandwiches.”
What would you do if you found $500?
“I would give the money to the homeless people.”
What would you serve if you made the lunch menu at school?
“If I made the lunch menu, I would serve Pizza Hut every day.”
What would you serve if you made the lunch menu at school?
“If I made the lunch menu, I would have Baskin Robbins and Yard House hamburgers everyday.”
What would you do if you found $500?
“If I found $500, I would give it to some homeless people. The extra, I would give to firefighters, police officers, ambulance workers and other people who need it.”
What would you serve if you made the lunch menu at school?
“If I made the menu, I would serve some veggies because I don’t want the kids to get too many sweets. On the last day of school, I would probably offer pizza, ice cream and hamburgers.”
If you could live anywhere in the world, where would you live and why?
“I would live in San Francisco because I think it would be cool. Also I would watch my favorite team, the 49ers play there.”
What would you serve if you made the lunch menu at school?
“I would serve my mom’s famous mac and cheese, Costco pizza, Pizza Hut and Dominoes Pizza.”
What would you do if you found $500?
“If I found $500 I would see if it was someone’s, if it wasn’t I would buy stuff for my family, things that we needed.”
If you could live anywhere in the world, where would you live and why?
“If I could live anywhere in the world it would be Mexico, because Mexico has a lot of good food. I would live in the part of Mexico where you don’t have to pay a lot for rent, that’s where I would live.”
What would you do if you found $500?
“It depends on where I found the money, if I found it on the ground I would return it to the person who dropped it, but if it wasn’t someone’s, I would give it to my grandparents or my mom.”
If you could live anywhere in the world, where would you live and why?
“If I could live anywhere in the world, I would probably live in New York or Mexico because in New York there are many things to see. If I lived in Mexico I would be able to see my family members.”
If you could live anywhere in the world, where would you live and why?
“If I could live anywhere in the world, I would live in Japan because I’ve heard it is really nice.”
What would you serve if you made the lunch menu at school?
“If I could make the lunch menu, I would serve donuts and ice cream and maybe McDonald’s Happy Meals.”
If you could live anywhere in the world, where would you live and why?
“If I could live anywhere in the world I would live in Japan. I would live in Japan because Japan seems like it has good culture and food.”
What would you do if you found $500?
“If I found $500 I would help my family with the bills.”
If you could live anywhere in the world, where would you live and why?
“If I could live anywhere in the world, I would want to live in my house that I live in now because if I moved I would miss my friends.”
What would you serve if you made the lunch menu at school?
“If I could make the lunch menu, I would serve mac and cheese, cheese sticks and lots of sweets!”
What would you serve if you made the lunch menu at school?
“I would serve cheese sticks, burgers, pizza and other stuff. I really think the school’s lunch menu needs better options and I feel like pasta should be on the list.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.