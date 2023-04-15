Classroom spotlight — Sunnydale Elementary School

Amanda Marsh’s fifth-grade class at Sunnydale Elementary School consists of Aiyana Soto, Cristina Padilla, Maria Anguiano, Roman M., Cherrish B., Emerald B., Oceanus C., Zuri P., Brooklyn Kennedy, Alex R., Genesis Vigil, Za’niyah Reed, Ashton Kenney, Za’Kira H., Vanessa Hysaw, Angel O., Jaylin M., Jaxon Reina, Uziel Carlos and Nathan Martinez.

 Photo courtesy of Amanda Marsh

The Antelope Valley Press is running a weekly feature in which the interests, likes, dislikes and opinions of students in a different Antelope Valley classroom are spotlighted. This week, Amanda Marsh’s fifth grade class at Sunnydale Elementary School was interviewed for this spotlight.

If you would like your classroom to be featured, email Reporter Julie Drake at jdrake@avpress.com

