The Antelope Valley Press is running a weekly feature in which the interests, likes, dislikes and opinions of elementary students in a different Antelope Valley classroom are spotlighted. This week features Tanja Crawford’s first-grade class at The Palmdale Aerospace Academy. If you would like your classroom to be featured, email reporter Julie Drake at jdrake@avpress.com.
If you could live anywhere in the world, where would you live? Why?
California, because it’s a beautiful place.
Las Vegas, because I like the pools and all of the cool stuff.
Ohio, so I can watch the Cleveland Guardians play baseball.
Honduras, because my dad used to live there and we can zip-line in the jungle.
On the beach, so I can swim all the time.
Los Angeles, so I can see the LA Rams all the time.
What would you do if you found $500?
Buy something for my sisters for their birthday.
Give it to the poor people.
Give it to a kid’s hospital.
Buy a bunch of dinosaur eggs and Legos.
If you could go back in time, where would you go? Why?
2017, to see myself when I was little.
To when we were camping, because I liked when we roasted marshmallows.
When my papa’s mom didn’t die so I could see her again.
Kindergarten, because it was fun.
Joaquin Constante Estrella, 7
To my old house because I want to see if my puppy is still there.
To when we went to Legoland because I had so much fun there.
2015, so I can see when I was born.
Prehistoric times, to see the dinosaurs.
If you could make one rule at school that everyone had to follow, what would it be?
Every Friday is Penguin Day!
