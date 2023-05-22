Classroom spotlight, May 19, 2023

The Antelope Valley Press is running a weekly feature in which the interests, likes, dislikes and opinions of elementary students in a different Antelope Valley classroom are spotlighted. This week features Eun Park’s third-grade class at West Wind Computer Science Magnet School in the Lancaster School District. If you would like your classroom to be featured, email reporter Julie Drake at jdrake@avpress.com.
Grace Aguilar, 9
If you could live anywhere in the world, where would you live and why?
If I could live anywhere in the world it would be Cancun Mexico because I love to hear the sound of the ocean. I also love to swim in the warm cool pools and also the clear ocean. That is why I would like to live in Cancun Mexico.
What is your favorite thing that you learned in school this year?
My favorite thing I learned in school this year was math because in second grade, a girl kept talking to me when we were doing math and I told her to please stop but she didn’t and I couldn’t concentrate and this year it was better to learn math. That is why I loved doing math this year.
Elianna Alvarado, 8
If you could live anywhere in the world, where would you live and why?
If I could live anywhere in the world, I would live in the mountains. I would live in the mountains because they have wonderful views. I would also live there because it would snow up there every year.
What is your favorite thing that you learned in school this year?
My favorite thing that I learned this school year was learning multiplication facts and division facts. I loved learning these facts because they would help me later on in fourth grade.
Cassidy Carranza, 9
If you could live anywhere in the world, where would you live and why?
I would live in the Philippines because I always wanted to live there. It is really fun there they even have special stuff you can get.
What do you think will be the most different thing about living in the future?
The most different thing in the future is probably going to be cars because they could fly and become electric cars that fly. It could fly everywhere it would be really cool to fly around the world.
Matthew Casselman, 8
If you could live anywhere in the world, where would you live and why?
I would live in Japan because I would want to learn how to speak Japanese. I could also meet a MLB player and his name is Shohei Ohtani.
What is your favorite thing that you learned in school this year?
My favorite thing I learned this year was Minecraft Education Edition because it got me interested in coding and struggling to get the right coding. I also enjoyed Scratch because it was fun to make a prize booth at the carnival.
Javier Dominguez, 9
If you could live anywhere in the world, where would you live and why?
I would live in Cancun because it has a pool with a bridge and when you wake up you get breakfast. The hotels are very nice.
What is your favorite thing that you learned in school this year?
It is multiplication because it was very challenging and I am almost on the 9 times table.
Eric Fields, 9
If you could live anywhere in the world, where would you live and why?
If I could live anywhere in the world I would live in Arizona because I could travel to the snowy mountains, the hot valleys or the Grand Canyon.
What do you think will be the most different thing about living in the future?
I’m not sure but one thing I know is that I will be prepared for hard jobs and I will have a great life in the future.
Jaylah Fregoso, 9
If you could live anywhere in the world, where would you live and why?
If I could I would live at Las Vegas because I can go play games and go to the hotels and maybe my cousins can come and I can go shopping and buy stuff.
What is your favorite thing that you learned in school this year?
My favorite thing that I learned is multiplication chart and division writing.
Alyssa Guerrero, 9
If you could live anywhere in the world, where would you live and why?
If I could live anywhere in the world it would be Mexico because my whole family is Mexican also because their food is amazing and some of my relatives live there.
What do you think will be the most different thing about living in the future?
The thing that I think would be different in the future would be real robots from Transformers coming to life.
Alexa Jimenez, 9
If you could live anywhere in the world, where would you live and why?
If I could live anywhere in the world I would live in Hawaii, because I would love to learn the hula dance and wear those beautiful flowers on my hair or around my neck.
What is your favorite thing that you learned in school this year?
My favorite thing that I learned this year is my multiplication chart because I loved how I would get challenged and it would help me learn more. Also it would be so much fun to do.
Remington Marsh, 9
If you could live anywhere in the world, where would you live and why?
If could I would live in the USA, Montana because my grandparents live in this beautiful state because it has a lot of lakes in this state which I like.
What do you think will be the most different thing about living in the future?
I think clone wars will be a real think cause I dream about it every night. It is my favorite show; I hope this comes true.
Christian Morcos, 9
If you could live anywhere in the world, where would you live?
If I could live anywhere I would live Hawaii, in front of the beach, so that everyday I wake up and go to the beach.
What do you think will be the most different thing about living in the future?
The most different thing about living in the future is flying cars, sending messages with your brain, flying people! (maybe not that last one). I kind of doubt any of that will be true because it’s kinda been like only 500 or more years since technology has been created. But, today there are super advanced AI like Google and Siri. And even better, rovers on Mars, the International Space Station, which is not considered an AI but it does send messages and pictures to humans which is a huge help.
Ximena Ortega, 9
If you could live anywhere in the world, where would you live and why?
If I could live anywhere in the world I would live in Arizona because my big sister lives there. I could go visit my sister so fast.
What do you think will be the most different thing about living in the future?
I think the most different thing about living in the future is going to be an airplane because airplanes have wings and they might not have wings later in the future. Airplanes will not fly if they did not have wings they would just ride like a car.
Xavier Ortiz, 9
If you could live anywhere in the world, where would you live and why?
Dodger Stadium so I can watch the games every day. And have really good food.
What do you think will be the most different thing about living in the future?
Technology, life, cars and more.
Andrew Sosa, 8
If you could live anywhere in the world, where would you live and why?
I would live in Mexico because the food is the BEST!
What is your favorite thing that you learned in school this year?
My favorite thing I learned this year is multiplication because making a multiplication chart is fun and challenging.
Noah Velasquez, 9
If you could live anywhere in the world, where would you live and why?
If I could live anywhere in the world it would be Spain because when I grow up I want to play soccer there. If I become really good I can get scouted and if I play for a really good team I could make a lot of money.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.