As a devotee of classic automobiles I have recently noticed concerns that one day gasoline-powered classic autos will not be able to operate because of the shortage or absence of fuel.
That day, if it ever arrives, will be way beyond the lifetime of any infants born now.
In the meantime, Chevrolet has come up with a solution.
Chevy is selling a “crate” that contains a complete electric powerplant for these kinds of cars.
The “crate” will fit into gasoline-powered cars with room to spare once all the stuff it will replace is removed.
Other auto manufacturers are doing or planning to do the same thing.
My late wife Billye, sister Susan Wiggins and I have always been classic car buffs who read Hemmings Motor News in print and now online, where it’s much easier to search for the car of your dreams.
One of my favorite lines in Hemmings ads was “West Coast car — no cancer” distinguishing them from road salt-corroded East Coast vehicles.
One of the neat things the Chevy “crate” will do is to eliminate a feature not always acknowledged by true believers: many of these beautiful old buggies didn’t drive all that well and required lots of TLC.
Electric cars are coming way faster than many politicians fear.
First car
The first vehicle I drove was my father’s 1941 Ford Pickup, a true classic.
Our version came with the tanker truck and bulk plant Dad bought in 1948 from Shell, which was at the east end of today’s Oak Creek overpass in Mojave.
The pickup was used in Dad’s business and had a rather ugly pickup body apparently constructed in a Shell shop somewhere to replace its original mechanics body.
That pickup was my brother Mike’s and my introduction to the freedom of the open road, which is what cars represented to our mid-century post-World War Two teen generation.
Sister Susan, 15 years younger than us, got to learn on Dad’s spiffy new Ford Fairlane, which did not smell of exhaust like the Ford and many other earlier vehicles.
Unlike us, Susan never had any “accidents,” but that’s another story.
Sometimes Dad let me drive his Ford gas truck to Johannesburg on Thursdays, a long, slow drag up the steep hill to that town’s single service station. It was much more fun going back down the hill empty.
Classic cars
By the way, our classic cars over the years have included an MG-TD, a World War II Jeep, a 1952 Ford Mustang, and a 1951 “Kennedy Lincoln” four-door convertible.
We also visited classic car gatherings and museums in the US, UK and the Schlumpf collection in Mulhouse, Alsace, France, which claims to be the world’s largest.
Daylight Saving Time
DST ended Saturday evening without any major catastrophes.
As a Great Depression baby, I grew up with “Pacific War Time” in World War II when we had worse things to worry about.
The only problem I ever had with DST was when I was a public safety services dispatcher in San Jose, the forerunner of today’s 911 centers.
I worked graveyard most of the time we were there and twice a year someone would either come to work to relieve our shift early, or late.
Fortunately the late-arrivals always made the person they were relieving only work about 15 extra minutes.
We had one or two dispatchers who were always a few minutes late, which always made be wonder why a person who was consistently late could not be consistently on time, like the rest of us.
I don’t recall having similar problems when I was a dispatcher in Mojave before and after we lived in San Jose.
With one person shifts being late would have been a bit harder to get away with.
If we ever do away with DST in California, I believe it will be reinstated after one summer of shortened evenings.
Management error
Management in San Jose left a bit to be desired. We had from five to seven people on duty, depending on the time of day.
The chief dispatcher was a great guy but the communications department director and his deputy were inconsistent, to say the least.
The deputy got all upset one morning when someone failed to make a minor notification.
The deputy walked into the comm center at the end of our shift and saw a book lying on the console.
Adding two and two he got six and announced that we could no longer read on that shift.
The next evening after things calmed down around 0300 and the drunks were all home or in jail, as watch commander I announced that everyone could read until about 0600 when life began again in the Santa Clara Valley.
Other than an occasional structure fire, nothing much went on between those hours and the alternative to reading was sleeping which I never did in 15 years on the job, even washing windows and woodwork early one morning in Mojave to stay awake after being up for 24 hours.
There were no more missed notifications and life went on.
COVID numbers
We recently asked Supervisor Zack Scrivener why the Kern County Health Department does not list the number of deaths from COVID-19 on its otherwise detailed daily Web page. (https://kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard/)
“The County hired a statistician to review Kern’s COVID deaths and to develop a way for us to release COVID death data in a way that limits the ability for these individuals to be identified,” Scrivner’s office reported. “We have released the maximum amount of data our consultant recommended at this time.”
“As more time passes and if the number of deaths increases, there is the potential to release more information in the future,” the office added.
Los Angeles County releases the number of deaths per community, which is all we are seeking.
