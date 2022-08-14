LANCASTER — After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Lost Angels Children’s Project will give away a classic automobile, on Sept. 3, at the 19th annual Ventura Nationals Custom Car and Motorcycle Show.
This year, the students have been grinding, cutting and planning their 2022 Custom Car Giveaway with a 1962 Chevrolet C-10 pickup.
The Custom Car Giveaway has been the nonprofit organization’s largest public fundraising event since the program started, in 2014. Led by Lost Angels founder and Executive Director Aaron Valencia, and teachers in the custom car industry, the program’s students began training on the first day of the program.
Students receive their welding helmet, safety glasses, welding jacket and gloves. The curriculum provides training on cutting, grinding, sanding, polishing, painting, parts and electrical assembly, basic engine and transmission repair, bodywork, sheet metal, angle iron and steel tubing, tires and brakes, automotive paint and prep, detail and finishing — all the skills needed to build a custom car.
Students quickly gain competence in the skill sets that local industry employers want. Through constant drilling and practice, students are ready to begin welding, cutting, grinding, designing, measuring, blueprinting, fabricating and assembling original custom furniture pieces utilizing raw wood and metal, and/or working on custom automobiles (painting, bodywork, etc.).
“Our program is focused on preparing students for entry-level skill positions with living wage employers who offer benefits, opportunities for advancement, and job security.” Valencia said.
Perhaps most important, however, is that students are trained on how to be good employees: to show up to work motivated, and move with purpose.
Program graduates understand what it means to work efficiently as part of a team in a fast-paced environment. Employers who have observed the program say that this is one of the most important and desirable features of the core program and the job candidates referred to them.
One qualifying entry ticket with each poster purchased. There is no limit to the number of posters purchased. Winners need not be present. Entry to the Ventura Nationals Custom Car show is not included.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.