Lost Angels Giveaway

This is a rendition of the 1962 Chevrolet C-10 pickup to be given away for the Lost Angels Children’s Project 2022 Custom Car Build Giveaway fundraiser, which will take place, Sept. 3, in Ventura.

 Image courtesy of Lost Angels Children’s Project

LANCASTER — After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Lost Angels Children’s Project will give away a classic automobile, on Sept. 3, at the 19th annual Ventura Nationals Custom Car and Motorcycle Show.

This year, the students have been grinding, cutting and planning their 2022 Custom Car Giveaway with a 1962 Chevrolet C-10 pickup.

