PALMDALE — Residents interested in learning how to use the Fitness Court at Pelona Vista Park may sign up for free introductory classes through the city.
The classes will be held at 10 a.m., on April 2 and April 30, at the park, 37720 Tierra Subida Ave. Classes are for ages 14 and older.
Register at www.playpalmdale.com and search for “Fitness Court Start-Up.”
The free fitness court is a bodyweight circuit-training system, with 30 pieces of equipment arranged in stations that allow for up to 28 people to use it at once. It includes a series of full-body exercises that can be completed in just seven minutes.
The system is designed for a range of athletic abilities and to burn more calories than others, according to information from National Fitness Campaign.
“If you haven’t tried out the new Fitness Court at Pelona Vista, then this is a great opportunity to become familiar with how it works and how it can work for you,” Mayor Steve Hofbauer said, in a release announcing the classes. “Thanks to the support of local healthcare sponsors and engaged residents, users of all abilities will have access to a free, world-class workout.”
Outside of the introductory classes, the fitness court is open to the public during regular park hours, from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Situated at the north end of the park, the court also allows easy access to the park’s walking paths, creating a means of incorporating the workout into other exercise as well.
A free Fitness Court smartphone app provides instructional videos, class scheduling, challenges and means of marking your progress against other users. There are specific programs in place or development to introduce users to the fitness court, for youth conditioning and older active adults.
The court debuted, in June 2019, and was made possible through funding from Antelope Valley Medical Center, the presenting sponsor, as well as The Kaiser Foundation, High Desert Medical Group, The Warnack Foundation and an NFC Fitness Grant from official music sponsor Fit Radio.
