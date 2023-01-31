PALMDALE — Antelope Valley high school juniors in the graduating Class of 2024 can apply for a senior portrait scholarship being offered through NewColorsProject and Williams Edwards.
The nonprofit organization will award 23 Raymiro D. Gomez-Galiano senior portrait scholarships in partnership with William Edwards Photography. The scholarships include a diamond level, four-pose collection, a platinum level three-pose collection and a gold level two-pose collection. There is also a bronze $50 gift card.
“We’re working collectively with William Edward,” Gomez-Galiano said. “They are giving us a discount on the packaging.”
Gomez-Galiano, a 2020 Palmdale High School graduate, founded NewColorsProject. He could not afford a senior portrait when he was in high school. He served as drum major of the high school band for three years. He was also in the Health Careers Academy and president of many clubs on campus. His senior year was also the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“To not have my face on the yearbook my senior year … senior year was a hard year, especially because of the pandemic,” Gomez-Galiano said. “It made me sad, but it didn’t make me lose hope in the sense that I could someday, in the future, pay for somebody else to get the opportunity I didn’t have.”
Gomez-Galliano now attends the University of Southern California as a non-governmental organizations and social change major with a minor in environmental studies. He is also working on a master’s degree in social entrepreneurship through the USC Marshall School of Business.
Last year, NewColorsProject helped 18 students, all from Palmdale High School. This year the scholarship is open to any high school junior, whether from a public school, charter school or private school. To be eligible, students must be a current junior and attend a high school in the Antelope Valley, which includes unincorporated areas such as Acton. They must also be a participant in the William Edwards Model program.
“We’re trying to give students the experience of having a senior portrait done,” Gomez-Galiano said.
NewColorsProject is working with local businesses to raise funds to help cover the cost of the portraits. Another fundraising opportunity is the nonprofit’s annual gala, in August.
