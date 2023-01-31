PALMDALE — Antelope Valley high school juniors in the graduating Class of 2024 can apply for a senior portrait scholarship being offered through NewColorsProject and Williams Edwards.

The nonprofit organization will award 23 Raymiro D. Gomez-Galiano senior portrait scholarships in partnership with William Edwards Photography. The scholarships include a diamond level, four-pose collection, a platinum level three-pose collection and a gold level two-pose collection. There is also a bronze $50 gift card.

