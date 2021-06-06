(Today’s column is the commencement address I delivered at The Palmdale Aerospace Academy graduation Saturday at Lancaster Municipal Stadium. I am retiring after nine years as an English teacher at TPAA.)
Commencement ceremonies are always an occasion of congratulations and celebration, but this year that is doubly true. Or triply true.
You, the class of 2021, have done what no one even thought about as recently as 18 months ago — you spent all or most of your senior year in distance learning. You were isolated from your friends, your teachers, your teammates or club mates.
And yet … here you are, on a warm sunny Saturday morning in June, about to walk across this stage and receive your diploma. …. Congratulations on a wonderful achievement!
Now, though, as the pandemic has eased, the nation joins you in looking forward. What lies ahead? No one can be certain. But I have prepared a list of six things that I hope will help you to navigate the months and years and decades ahead. This is one last Warford lecture, so you know what’s coming:
“Ladies and gentlemen, we have a lot of work to do today and not much time to do it!”
Let’s go to our list.
First, the most important thing you can have in life is a strong sense of gratitude. If you take nothing else from what I say today, please take this because it is truly the key to a happy life. Be thankful for what you HAVE, never mournful or regretful for what you do NOT HAVE. Stay humble, and be grateful to those who helped you, and never allow yourself to feel entitled.
In my own case, I feel tremendous gratitude for having enjoyed a long career in newspapers, followed by the best decision I ever made: becoming a teacher at The Palmdale Aerospace Academy. I am grateful for the opportunity to have taught most of you in either 11th or 12th grade, and for the opportunity to address all of you today.
Now, I could have sat around and lamented never having fulfilled my first career goal from the age of eight — playing center field for the New York Yankees — but it’s much better to embrace the gratitude for my newspaper and teaching adventures and to have made the most of every moment of those.
Next on our list, stay fit. Exercise purifies the body, the mind and the soul. If you are going into the military, this won’t be a problem — they will make you fitter than you ever wanted to be. But if you are going to college, sometimes the social life and the academics conspire to make you “too busy” to work out and to eat right. Don’t let that happen. Remember what you learned about Aristotle and the forming of good habits.
Three, read. And I don’t mean just text messages. Read the great books. They can teach more about life in a few hours than some of your college professors will in an entire year of classes. And along those same lines, never stop learning — from your books, from your professors, from your friends and, most importantly, from your parents or guardians. They are so proud of you today, and I know you will give them many more moments for pride in the future, especially if you keep reading, listening, learning.
Four, watch the classic films. As many of you learned in film class, the films of Hollywood’s Golden Era tell wonderful stories, often with a life lesson, without foul language, nudity or graphic violence. Allow yourself to be uplifted.
Five, make a point of seeking out and making friends with people who disagree with you, who see the world differently. Exchange views respectfully and use the rhetorical tools you learned in English class to make an effective argument. Listen to the other side. Never take disagreement personally, and never forget that relationships are more important than politics. Always remember that ad hominem is Latin for attacking the person instead of their argument, and THAT is a rhetorical fallacy. So don’t do it. Griffins do not employ rhetorical fallacies.
Six, whatever path you take, have confidence. This does not mean you should go forward thinking you cannot fail. You can and likely will fail at some point, if you truly live life and reach for your full potential. No, have the confidence that you have worked hard, and you have prepared, and you have just as much chance as anybody to succeed. And, be sure that if you do fail, you learn from it, and you get right back in the game.
And if you follow items one through five on this list — accentuating gratitude, staying physically fit, learning from classic books, learning from classic cinema, and learning and growing through respectful debate — you can’t help but feel confident that you’ve got a good outlook on life and a good chance for success and happiness.
I told you when we began, as I always said at the beginning of class, we had a lot of work to do and not much time to do it. Well, now that work is done, and it is time to celebrate. I will never forget the kindness you have shown me during my years at TPAA, and I will carry with me the greatest satisfaction for whatever small role I may have played in your education at TPAA. I believed in you when you entered my classroom. I believe in you now.
I wish you many more years of learning, inside the classroom and out. Congratulations TPAA Class of 2021.
