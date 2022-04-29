LANCASTER — A total of 17 Vasquez High School students enrolled in an Antelope Valley College college class on Stress Management. The class is offered during fourth period at Vasquez High.
The class, taught by AV College Instructor John Livermont, examines stress and stressors from a health and wellness perspective, according to the syllabus.
“It is designed to enable all students to understand the role of stress in their lives,” the syllabus said.
The inaugural dual enrollment class started, in January. When Acton-Agua Dulce Unified School District Superintendent Eric Sahakian visited the class, on Jan. 31, he was impressed.
Thanks to Livermont, students were engaged as they reviewed assignments pertaining to the class, Sahakian wrote in an email. Such assignments include a gratitude collage project and students creating their own relaxation script.
Acton-Agua Dulce Unified looks to expand the AV College offerings, in the fall 2022, to include Art electives such as History of Women in Rock.
“The partnership has been a resounding success and we look forward to many years of collaboration,” Sahakian wrote.
The Dual Enrollment program is made possible through the College and Career Access Pathways Partnership Agreement.
The College and Career Access Pathways Partnership, created by Assembly Bill 288, seeks to provide high school students who may not already be college bound or who are underrepresented in higher education, access to community college for career technical education or preparation for transfer as well as improving high school graduation rates, and assisting high school pupils to achieve college and career readiness, according to the bill.
Participating Vasquez High students enrolled through the agreement will not be assessed any fee. The total cost of books and instructional materials will be covered by the school.
The Acton-Agua Dulce Unified Board of Education unanimously approved a Memorandum of Understanding with AV Community College District, last October.
AV Community College District’s Board of Trustees unanimously, and without discussion, approved a Memorandum of Understanding with Acton-Agua Dulce Unified at the April 11 meeting. The agreement is good through June 30, 2026.
(1) comment
lol this class and $5 will get you a cup of coffee at Starbucks. You will be better off going to trade school than attending "today's" colleges...unless you think being a snowflake really has a prosperous future....? Hey maybe this class will help you, when you cannot pay your bills and are living in a tent.
