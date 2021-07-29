The following information was left out of the story about the AVTA transit centers in Wednesday’s edition:
The future Lake Los Angeles Transit Center, at 40235 170th St. East, will be named the Kathryn Barger Transit Center.
Barger began her public service career as a college intern for former supervisor Michael D. Antonovich. She became his chief deputy 2001 and served until she was elected to the Board of Supervisors in November 2016.
“Supervisor Barger proudly serves the residents of the 5th District, which includes the communities in the Antelope Valley,” Neshati said. “Supervisor Barger is committed to keeping our region safe and is an advocate for improving the environment and the quality of life for the citizens she represents.”
Neshati said Barger is also committed to expanding access to, and improving, mobility options for all residents of the 5th District, including the incorporated cities and unincorporated communities of the Antelope Valley. She has been instrumental in the prioritization and allocation of more than $200 million in improvements to the Metrolink Antelope Valley Line.
In addition, Barger has championed tens of millions of dollars in grant funding to meet AVTA’s goal of a zero-emission fleet and to implement critical grade separations and upgrades to pedestrian and bicycle facilities throughout the Antelope Valley. She has also supported micro-transit pilots to expand mobility options and upgrades to Access Services, while fiercely fighting to protect local transportation revenues and local control over transportation priorities, Neshati said.
The Board unanimously approved the dedication and naming of the transit centers after Lackey, Wilk and Barger. The AVTA will hold dedication ceremonies at each of the transit centers in the future.
“Improving access and mobility for our residents and fighting to protect local transportation revenues, as well as local control over important transportation decisions, continue to be my priorities,” Barger said in a statement. “I am humbled by AVTA’s decision today and I will continue advocating for affordable, convenient mobility options for residents in Lake Los Angeles.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.