EDWARDS AFB — A Civil Air Patrol flight was inaugurated at Air Force Plant 42 at Blackbird Airpark in Palmdale, on March 15, to better serve residents of the Antelope Valley.
Leaders from Plant 42, Edwards Air Force Base’s 412th Test Wing and members of the Civil Air Patrol’s Pancho Barnes Composite Squadron 49 came together at Blackbird Airpark to establish a new detachment flight.
The event was the culmination of the coordinated efforts of state and local officials, Plant 42 leadership, the Air Force Flight Test Museum and the Flight Test Museum Foundation, who together operate the airpark. The flight’s historic location will provide classroom space to conduct meetings and educate cadets in the three core CAP missions: aerospace, cadet programs and emergency services.
“For over 65 years, the US Air Force Production Flight Test Facility at Plant 42 has been home to the design, production and testing of many of the world’s most advanced aerospace systems. None of those advanced systems would ever come to be without dedicated, educated and motivated aviation enthusiasts who make the dreams a reality,” Chad Morris, Logistics Branch Chief for Plant 42, said. “However, the future of aviation is not in the systems, it is in young minds dreaming big,” he said.
Established, in 1941, by US Director of Civilian Defense, F. H. LaGuardia, CAP is the official auxiliary of the Air Force and is comprised of more than 1,400 squadrons, 56,000 members and 550 aircraft throughout the United States and overseas.
“As an interesting fact,” Morris said, “CAP is actually older than the Air Force, which became an independent branch of the armed forces in 1947 and is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year.”
The Pancho Barns detachment meets from 6 to 8 p.m., every Tuesday night, at Blackbird Airpark, 25th Street East and Avenue P. New members are welcome.
The cadet program seeks to educate, challenge, and inspire success in youth ages 12 to 18. Adults are also welcome to join CAP. Those interested in becoming a member of CAP may stop by a meeting or contact the squadron commander, Captain Adam Staley, at adam.staley@cawgcap.org.
