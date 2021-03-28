LANCASTER — Longtime Antelope Valley businesswoman, civic leader, and community volunteer Dixie Eliopulos died Monday. She was 84.
Eliopulos is survived by sons Randy, Darth (and wife Julie), and Gregory (and wife Kristin) and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ted. He died in 2005 at age 80.
“We were married 43 years and 21 days when he passed away,” Eliopulos said in a 2008 interview with the Antelope Valley Press.
Dixie died on Ted’s 96th birthday.
“She was always a planner and had everything down to goals and what she wanted to accomplish for the day,” Darth said, “kind of ironically she planned to pass away on my father’s birthday.”
A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. April 13 at Grace Chapel, 44648 15th St West.
Darth and his brothers remembered their mother as a great lady who loved her community.
“She was a longtime businesswoman in the Antelope Valley. She also had a tremendous amount of ministry work through her company as well as through Grace Chapel,” Darth said.
She was born on June 28, 1936. A Nebraska native, Eliopulos came to California in the ‘50s and settled in the Antelope Valley in 1959. She bought Antelope Valley Escrow in November 1959. When she retired in 2001, she sold the business to Darth. Darth and his mother were partners in the business from 1990 to 2001. He sold the company to Fidelity National Financial in 2003.
“She was a pioneer to our escrow community. She taught so many of us her values, what she stood for; she was just amazing,” Rita Dickson, escrow officer and branch manager for AV Escrow, which is not affiliated with Antelope Valley Escrow.
Eliopulos joined many facets of community life, including the Progress Association, which became the Antelope Valley Board of Trade. The AV Board of Trade merged with the Greater Antelope Valley Economic Alliance last year to become The Antelope Valley Economic Development and Growth Enterprise, also known as AV EDGE.
She was a founding member of the Escrow Association of the Antelope Valley and Greater Antelope Valley Economic Alliance and a founding member of the Lancaster Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast Committee, Children’s Center of the Antelope Valley and Lancaster Performing Arts Center Foundation.
Eliopulos was a member of the Citizen’s General Plan Committee during Lancaster’s incorporation efforts.
For years, Eliopulos and her husband Ted hosted a birthday barbecue fundraiser for former Los Angeles County Supervisor Michael D. Antonovich in the backyard of their Lancaster home.
“We always believed in volunteerism and taking positive roles in the community,” Eliopulos said in 2008. “Our lives were all about community. Even our business lives. They have been in support of what we believe in, but always in concert with the community.”
In March 2008, Eliopulos was honored by the Los Angeles County Commission for Women as one of its “Women of the Year.”
Eliopulos sponsored tables at the county’s annual Women of the Year luncheon in Los Angeles for at-risk high school students who were working toward academic achievement and success in life. She hoped to inspire the young women.
“I would work through the schools to see who they had at risk and potentially their eyes would be open to see and hear the women that achieved great things and did not start with strong success models,” Eliopulos said at the 2011 luncheon.
In 2008, Eliopulos was selected as the grand marshal for the 2008 Antelope Vally Fair Parade.
“I’ve been able to achieve my identity as a community-minded person through my business, church and community involvement,” Eliopulos said at the time. “Church is very important to me, to my family. It’s important to the balance of life.”
“What a wonderful, kind of legendary woman in our Valley,” said Chris Johnson, senior pastor at Grace Chapel church in Lancaster.
Johnson called Eliopulos one of the top influencers in the Valley over the last 30 or 40 years as well as a personal friend who was instrumental in the life of Grace Chapel.
Eliopulos also championed women through her Women Aware and Choosing bible study and mentorship ministry.
“Literally, hundreds and hundreds of women in the Antelope Valley, and helping them to understand to see that as women God valued them, that they had a place in his plan and purposes,” Johnson said.
Eliopulos also gave many women who were a difficult point in their life a second chance, either through a job or training to help them get established.
Johnson also recalled a Christmas luncheon Eliopulos hosted for a time.
“It was probably one of the best business luncheons every year, and she would just host that every year on her own. AV Escrow also had a lot of influence on that,” Johnson said.
