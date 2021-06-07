PALMDALE — The City Council on Tuesday took the first step in establishing a new funding mechanism for infrastructure improvements intended to encourage and enable development.
Called an Enhanced Infrastructure Financing District, areas are designated where the city may use the promise of future increased property tax revenues to make infrastructure improvements to make those areas more conducive to development.
“It’s setting up the mechanism to allow future projects to happen,” Economic Development Manager Luis Garibay said.
For example, the city could install sewer and water lines to an area ripe for development, but where the cost of the installation makes it infeasible for businesses alone to develop the site.
A property tax baseline is set when the District is formed. Then additional revenue gained when property values increase on the developed land — known as a tax increment — is reinvested into the District.
“These areas have been undeveloped for decades,” Garibay said. “It doesn’t do us much good having them continue to be undeveloped, so if we were to invest a little money to help improve those areas, extend these infrastructure projects there, then we can leverage our funds and get a bigger bang for our buck.”
The anticipated tax increment can be used to secure funding for the infrastructure projects, through bonds, grants or other sources.
“If there ever was a city that could really take advantage of a funding mechanism like this, it would be the city of Palmdale,” Councilmember Austin Bishop said, as it has so much open land without utilities interspersed amongst development. “We lost (the) Redevelopment (Agency); now we have a second chance to push the envelope.”
There is no cost to the property owners within the district to create the District or fund the infrastructure improvements. “It’s the city committing its future tax increment,” Garibay said.
The proposed EIFD could finance approximately $176 million in investments that would support business attraction, job creation, transportation and housing opportunities, according to the staff report.
The EIFD program targets undeveloped and underdeveloped areas, as well as developed areas in need of revitalization, Garibay said.
In Palmdale, the 11 proposed areas include around Air Force Plant 42, the Palmdale Transportation Center, Palmdale Regional Medical Center and residential areas of Ritter Ranch and Ana Verde.
One proposed area is also in unincorporated Los Angeles County east and south of Air Force Plant 42.
“We’re trying to be very strategic about it,” Garibay said.
In designating the areas, the analysis included tax experts to help calculate where the best returns in terms of tax increment could be made, Mayor Steve Hofbauer said.
The actual infrastructure improvements financed do not need to be confined to the geographic boundaries of the District, but have to demonstrate benefit to the District area. This means a sewer line, for instance, may be run from outside the District itself to serve those properties within it.
Many of the projects under consideration have a regional impact beyond the district boundaries, as well.
During Tuesday’s City Council meeting, the Council unanimously approved a Resolution of Intent, which formally begins the somewhat lengthy process of establishing the city’s Enhanced Infrastructure Financing District. Future steps include several public hearings before it is finalized, hopefully by the end of the year.
The EIFD is available for cities or counties to utilize, based on a state law enacted in 2016 that was intended to provide a similar economic development tool to the former Redevelopment Agencies.
Palmdale is in discussions to partner with Los Angeles County on the EIFD, in which case the city and county increments would be available.
“It’s a bigger pot for us to draw from to fund more projects,” Garibay said.
The county Board of Supervisors will consider its own Resolution of Intent on Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.