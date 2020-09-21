PALMDALE — Palmdale is in the midst of the first comprehensive update to its General Plan in about 25 years. The General Plan is the document that provides the framework for development in the city, covering areas such as land use to plan for future growth.
Major vision themes to help guide development in Palmdale over the next 25 years include a resilient local economy, vibrant downtown, quality and accessible education, and preservation of the high desert’s natural setting, based on community feedback.
The City Council got an update on the General Plan during a Sept. 15 workshop.
Councilman Juan Carrillo seized on the vibrant downtown theme.
Carrillo suggested the city could take control of Highway138 from Caltrans where it aligns with Palmdale Boulevard.
“There are other cities that have done it,” Carrillo said.
Carrillo said it would be challenging to have a vibrant downtown that is not Palmdale Boulevard.”
“Without Palmdale Boulevard being part of downtown, where would our downtown be?” Carrillo said.
Councilman Austin Bishop said it would most likely be somewhere on Palmdale Boulevard near City Hall.
“But I guess it could be anywhere,” Bishop said.
“There’s nothing that stops us from re-envisioning,” Mayor Steve Hofbauer said. “Their right-of-way is only so much.”
Hofbauer later added the downtown could possibly shift to a new location.
Mayor Pro Tem Richard Loa expressed concern about vacant swaths of land along Palmdale Boulevard going east from Sierra Highway to 47th Street East.
“I think that perhaps the issue of Caltrans dominating or controlling Palmdale Boulevard as Highway 138 is also affecting our ability to put housing along those empty pieces of land,” Loa said.
Bishop hoped that Palmdale could have more flexible zoning along Palmdale Boulevard in the 2045 plan.
Loa expressed concern that the proposed General Plan focuses from slightly west side of the Antelope Valley Freeway out to the east.
“There’s just not a lot that is addressing the west side of the city,” Loa said.
A consultant said many of the areas on the west side of Palmdale are governed by their own specific plan.
‘We anticipate those developing on their own time frame,” the consultant said, adding the General Plan is focused on areas where there is more opportunity for development in the next 25 years.
Loa asked why the proposed 2045 plan is concentrated from the Antelope Valley Freeway eastward.
“I don’t have a problem with that; I think it’s very necessary,” Loa said. “I’m just wondering that, in the overview of the city, which includes specific plans, why we’re not looking to implement a vision for 2045 that includes the west side.”
“The way that I understood it is that the west side already has specific plans incorporated into their preplanned communities,” Councilwoman Laura Bettencourt said.
Proposed land use designations include four different mixed use designations with office or retail combined with residential. Building heights could range from one story to seven stories. Another new designation is visitor commercial, which would be for hotels, or entertainment. Employment flex would cover mixed-use developments with light industrial and more intensive retail or wholesale uses.
The proposed land use framework features three alternatives. The first alternative focuses on the central portion of Palmdale with a major medical and educational area on 10th Street West.
Alternative two features a proposed education district with higher education facilities west of 25th Street East and Palmdale Boulevard, near the Antelope Valley College Palmdale Center. There is also an expanded medical district around the existing medical facility south and east of the Avenue S/47th Street East intersection.
The third alternative is a mix of alternatives one and two, which was the alternative favored by the Palmdale Planning Commission.
“All three alternatives provide more jobs,” Senior Planner Megan Taggart said during a presentation.
Bishop agreed.
“I think alternative three offers the most flexibility and options,” Bishop said.
Loa asked if the downtown elements in Alternative One could be incorporated in Alternative Three.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.