CALIFORNIA CITY — The City Council denied a request to provide the mayor with the authority to sign letters in support of or in opposition to legislative matters requested by the League of California Cities, without first discussing the matter in an open meeting.
City Manager Doug Dunford said the city frequently receives requests from the League asking the city to join its efforts regarding legislation. These letters are frequently requested as an issue is coming to a head — such as shortly before a vote — and have a short turn-around, usually 72 hours. This is typically because they are seeking to put additional pressure on lawmakers, he said.
Because the city is typically in line with the League on these issues, Dunford suggested allowing the mayor to sign such letters, as there would not be time to call a meeting.
Mayor Jeanie O’Laughlin said there have been legislative topics that she feels the city should have weighed in on more.
“It usually is time sensitive when we get those,” she said. “It is important for our voice to be heard, and right now our voice isn’t heard.”
Councilmember Karen Macedonio said weighing in on legislation is residents’ right.
Being asked for input at the last minute means “we simply haven’t been paying attention to the legislation,” she said.
“I really believe this is not something that we can make just as a Council decision; we have to hear from the community in some form,” she said. “Choosing to not give them the option to tell us what they think, I don’t think that’s our choice.”
Two members of the public who spoke on the matter agreed that the power should not be given to the mayor, as the League of California Cities’ positions are not always in alignment with Cal City’s.
“I think this is a non-starter,” D.J. Twohig said of the proposition. “Absolutely not could I support one person deciding if we’re supporting or opposing positions on ballots.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.