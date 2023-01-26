CALIFORNIA CITY — The City Council, citing cost concerns, decided against hiring outside consultants to revamp the city’s dated website and create a social media program for communicating with residents, potential investors and visitors.

At the same time, the Council voiced a need to gather public input on a number of issues facing the city, including spending priorities for funds received under the American Rescue Plan Act and the looming end of the special parcel tax which funds public safety services.

