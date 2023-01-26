CALIFORNIA CITY — The City Council, citing cost concerns, decided against hiring outside consultants to revamp the city’s dated website and create a social media program for communicating with residents, potential investors and visitors.
At the same time, the Council voiced a need to gather public input on a number of issues facing the city, including spending priorities for funds received under the American Rescue Plan Act and the looming end of the special parcel tax which funds public safety services.
Interim City Manager Jim Hart, on Tuesday, introduced two potential consulting contracts, for the website and social media programs.
For the website, Hart presented a proposal from Revise to revamp and customize the entire site and provide maintenance going forward. Revise had been working with former city manager Doug Dunford on developing the proposal, before he resigned, in September.
The company is a national website provider, with expertise in government websites, representative Shawn Stewart said in a presentation to the Council.
The company could create a website that can handle such tasks as accepting water bill payments; handling job and permit applications and other forms; notifying residents of events or emergencies; resident reporting, such as water leaks or graffiti; and the existing agenda and minutes function.
The website creation has a base price of $11,820 for the initial set-up, with up to $7,450 in one-time options. After that, the cost to maintain it is up to $7,700 annually, depending on the options selected.
Residents and Council members saw the costs as too great.
“I see this as wasteful spending,” Mayor Kelly Kulikoff said. “We don’t even have the foundation together in the city. … We’re limited on staff and now we’re going to add another layer of complexity.”
Mayor Pro Tem Ron Smith said he appreciates the quality of the design, “but I don’t believe this is the time for us.”
Resident Duane Vasquez, while happy to see the Council addressing the issue, cautioned that staff time will be required to ensure the site is kept up-to-date and will require adaptations to the existing work processes.
The Council voted unanimously to not accept the Revise proposal.
The Revise presentation was followed by one by Anthony Riley of Global Strategies Media Group, regarding a program to create a social media presence for the city as a means of communication and outreach, which would also include revamping the city’s website to make it more attractive and usable.
Riley previously served as a public information officer for the City of Barstow, where he worked with Hart.
Hart said the city is looking to add a social media presence to provide information and as a means of public engagement. As such, it may “help us get the correct information out so we’re not dealing with rumors and innuendo, we’re dealing with fact.”
“Social media has become the epicenter of communication,” Riley said, as people engage with social media platforms as a means of quickly and efficiently getting information.
He stressed his firm’s approach as using visuals and design to create a consistent brand for the city.
He is already very familiar with the city’s agenda and minutes software and how to integrate it with the website and social media efforts.
Riley showed examples of the work he performed for Barstow, demonstrating a website that allows visitors to quickly and easily find the information they need and connecting it to the various social media platforms.
Riley’s proposal was for a fixed fee of $4,150, per month.
Councilmember Michael Kulikoff said he didn’t feel the city had enough need to justify paying for a social media program or improved website.
“I think it’s just setting people up for disappointment,” he said.
Riley countered that the communications efforts can set up the city to meet the expectations, to be “a shining star,” he said.
The city needs to have a single vision, a single message and to make it consistent, Riley said, then get it in front of people to see it.
“(Social media) is where people are looking … for their information as quick and as expeditiously as possible,” he said. “It has to look appealing. It has to be inviting, but it has to have content and substance.”
“There’s no question in my mind that you (Riley) would not be helpful to our city. The question is one of timing,” Smith said, noting the Council has not passed a 2022-2023 budget and is working off the prior year’s.
The Council agreed, on a 3-1-1 vote — with Councilmember Michael Kulikoff dissenting and Councilmember Karen Macedonio abstaining — to revisit the proposal when considering the 2023-2024 budget.
