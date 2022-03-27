LANCASTER — The city will sell nine surplus commercial properties along the Front Row Center area for approximately $4.38 million to Verdant Lancaster LLC for future development.
Front Row Center is the area generally bounded by Avenue I and Lancaster Boulevard west of Valley Central Way. The area is home to destinations such as Lancaster Municipal Stadium and Cinemark 22 Theatres and has optimal proximity to the Antelope Valley Freeway.
“Front Row Center is ripe for further development,” a staff report said.
The City Council, at the March 22 meeting, unanimously approved a disposition and development agreement with Verdant Lancaster for the sale and development of the property.
The nine parcels, which together constitute 29.58 acres, include the two dirt lots in the southeastern and northeastern corners of the Cinemark 22 Theatres parking lot. Three other parcels are south of the movie theater between Valley Central Way and 27th Street West, bordered to the south by Line Drive. The remaining four parcels are between Line Drive and Lancaster Boulevard to the north and south, 27th Street West to the west and Valley Central Way to the east.
Verdant Lancaster plans to create a master plan for the site that includes a mixed-use development consisting of market-rate and affordable housing and at least one select-service hotel, according to the report. Additional developments may include senior housing, daycare school and other retail uses.
Lancaster will provide no assistance, subsidies or public funds to Verdant Lancaster in any manner, according to the agreement.
The City Council declared the parcels surplus in September 2020. Following the 90-day negotiation period as required by the Surplus Land Act, no entity that received a notice of availability was prepared to purchase the site. Verdant Lancaster offered to purchase the property at fair market value.
