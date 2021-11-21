LANCASTER — The city will pay a consultant about $191,481 to develop a Local Road and Safety Plan and its resulting program over the next two years.
Lancaster received a $160,000 grant from the California Department of Transportation to create the plan with a required $20,000 local match.
The City Council, at the Nov. 9 meeting, unanimously agreed to authorize City Manager Jason Caudle, or his designee, to execute a two-year professional services agreement with consultant Kimley-Horn and Associates Inc. to develop the plan and its resulting program for at least two years.
The Los Angeles-based consultant submitted the winning bid for the plan.
In December 2019, the city completed the Highway Safety Improvement Program’s Systemic Safety Analysis Report Program, and adopted the resulting report as its Safer Streets Action Plan.
The new plan will address the Highway Safety Improvement Program Traffic Safety E’s: Enforcement, Education, and Emergency Services, and any Emerging Technologies, according to a staff report.
According to the scope of services, the Local Road and Safety Plan will be structured to make the city more competitive for grant funding, better able to identify and prioritize safety needs, and encouraged safer driving practices.
