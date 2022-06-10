LANCASTER — The city will maintain two electric vehicle charging stations it installed at the BLVD Marriott Residence Inn under a Memorandum of Understanding with the property’s owner, Midas Lancaster LP, approved by the City Council, at the May 24 meeting.
The city will budget $4,000 annually for the anticipated maintenance costs required for the charging stations, including meters, signage and/or other required equipment.
The charging stations were installed using a 2021 Community Air Protection Program grant from the Antelope Valley Air Quality Management District, which reimbursed the cost of the equipment and installation. In order to comply with the terms of the grant, the city must have the right to access the property, in perpetuity, to maintain the electric infrastructure serving the charging station and to maintain the charging stations in accordance with the manufacturer’s requirements, according to a staff report.
According to the Memorandum of Understanding, Midas will provide the city access to the property for the purpose of maintaining, monitoring, repairing, replacing and removing the charging stations. In addition, Midas will ensure that the charing stations remain publicly accessible except during temporary periods of parking lot maintenance or similar activities. In addition, Midas will ensure the proper and lawful use of the charging stations by its staff and patrons.
Midas will also promptly contact the city of any issues with the charging stations to which the city may need to respond, such as the stations not working or damage or vandalism.
