Cal City Logo

CALIFORNIA CITY — With no progress in hiring a planning director or planning staff and an ongoing backlog of development projects, the City Council agreed to continue with contracted planners Interwest on a month-to-month basis through the end of the fiscal year on June 30.

The city has been without an in-house planner since April 2021. It contracted with Interwest to provide the planning department services in September 2021, extending the contract in January 2022. The contract and extension expired on June 30 and the firm has continued on a month-to-month basis since then, according to the staff report.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.