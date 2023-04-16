CALIFORNIA CITY — With no progress in hiring a planning director or planning staff and an ongoing backlog of development projects, the City Council agreed to continue with contracted planners Interwest on a month-to-month basis through the end of the fiscal year on June 30.
The city has been without an in-house planner since April 2021. It contracted with Interwest to provide the planning department services in September 2021, extending the contract in January 2022. The contract and extension expired on June 30 and the firm has continued on a month-to-month basis since then, according to the staff report.
The estimated monthly expense is approximately $20,000 for the remaining three months of the fiscal year.
“This is a no for me,” Mayor Pro Tem Ron Smith said. “It’s too much money. We’ve got to have in-house people.”
The city is still actively recruiting for a planning director — along with several other management positions — but has been hampered by the lack of an approved budget until last month, acting city manager Inge Elmes said.
The position of planning director was removed from the budget but will be amended if a candidate is found, she said.
The Interwest contract may be terminated without cause with a 15-day notice, should a planning director be hired.
Resident Shawn Bradley noted that there are a number of city staff positions that have been open for an extended time, not just planning.
“Yes, in-house is great, but we need qualified people,” he said.
In the absence of hiring an in-house planning director, without the Interwest contract, all development projects in the pipeline will come to a stop, Elmes said in response to a question posed by Councilmember Michael Kulikoff.
The Council approved the extension on a 4-1 vote, with Smith dissenting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.