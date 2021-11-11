LANCASTER — The City will replace existing street signs and bollards along Lancaster Boulevard and install security fencing around the rear of the Lancaster Performing Arts Center as part of more than $1,87 million in public works projects unanimously approved by the City Council, Tuesday night.
The $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act signed by President Joe Biden, in March, included $350 billion in emergency funding for state, local and territorial and tribal governments known as the State and Local Recovery Funds.
Lancaster was awarded about $36.3 million of the State and Local Recovery Funds. The city has received about $18.17 million so far. These funds will be used to pay for the projects along Lancaster Boulevard and the Lancaster Performing Arts Center, along with other projects.
The $479,694 Lancaster Boulevard project includes repairs to raised/sinking pavers and raised tree wells along the boulevard in addition to the street signs and security fencing around the Lancaster Performing Arts Center.
The other projects include about $1.17 million for the purchase of fleet equipment; $10,189 for striping and delineators along the roundabout at 15th Street West and Lancaster Boulevard; approximately $241,148 for maintenance yard improvements; and $151,250 for the Lancaster Maintenance District revitalization project.
