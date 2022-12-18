LANCASTER — The City of Lancaster will forgive $96,250 in “Stand Strong” youth sports loans awarded to local nonprofit youth sports organizations that were negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The City Council approved the “Stand Strong” program, last December. The city partnered with Mission Bank to provide interest-free loans between $2,500 and $20,000 to nonprofit organizations to be used to purchase working capital items such as personal protective equipment gear and cleaning supplies, required COVID-19 testing, facility rental fees and to help offset operational costs, according to a staff report.
