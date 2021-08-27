CALIFORNIA CITY — After much discussion and two deadlocked votes, the City Council on Tuesday passed a resolution to allow the city to continue spending based on last year’s budget for another month, in the absence of an approved budget for the 2021-2022 fiscal year.
The Council voted 3-1 to approve the resolution allowing spending through Sept. 30. Councilmember Karen Macedonio was the lone dissenting vote, and Mayor Pro Tem Nick Lessenevitch was absent.
The city has been operating on these monthly continuing resolutions since the start of the fiscal year on July 1. Each stipulates the city may spend up to one-twelfth of the prior year’s budget, minus 15%.
This is to allow the city to continue paying its bills while awaiting an approved budget.
“I’m really not comfortable with this resolution,” Macedonio said, citing the city’s municipal code requirement to pass an annual budget by Aug. 31 each year.
City Attorney Russell Hildebrand said there is no penalty for missing the deadline.
“There’s no budget police out there looming,” he said.
It is, however, the Council’s fiduciary responsibility to see that a budget is in place in a timely manner, he said.
Macedonio and Mayor Jeanie O’Laughlin expressed concern with making decisions without having up-to-date financial information.
Without this, the Council can’t be certain the city is adhering to the spending limits of the continuing resolution, O’Laughlin said.
Macedonio also said she didn’t feel she could approve a budget without final revenue figures from last year.
A computer ransomeware attack in June meant the finance staff lost seven weeks as the system was being repaired, City Accountant Kenny Cooper said. This has delayed preparation of the monthly financial statements.
Additionally, a consultant who had been helping in the finance department left late last month, just as Interim City Manager Anne Ambrose came on the job.
Ambrose suggested one option would be to adopt last year’s budget, with the provision that amendments would be made shortly to cover important staffing needs and any other immediate changes.
“It’s really limiting for staff to do what they need to do without an adopted budget,” she said.
An Aug. 30 special meeting was proposed to make a final decision on whether to adopt the previous budget with amendments for necessary staff changes, or to approve a continuing resolution.
However, Councilmember Kelly Kulikoff wanted assurances the city’s spending would be covered, should an agreement not be reached on Monday. For that reason, he wanted in place the continuing resolution with spending authorization through September.
In approving the continuing resolution, the Council also agreed to hold a special meeting on Monday to look at and adjust it to meet immediate staffing needs.
The start time for Monday’s meeting was not yet announced.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.