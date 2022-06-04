PALMDALE — The City Council welcomed Interim City Attorney Scott Porter, during Wednesday’s meeting.
Porter takes over for former city attorney Christopher Beck, who resigned effective, May 26.
Beck, who joined the city, in September 2020, had been the subject of several closed-session items in recent months regarding his employment. He announced his resignation at the May 18 Council meeting.
Also at that meeting, it was announced the Council had decided, during closed session, to appoint Porter as interim city attorney on a 4-1 vote, with Councilmember Juan Carrillo dissenting.
The City Council met in a special closed session meeting, on Friday, to discuss appointment of interim or permanent city attorney and for labor negotiations regarding the interim or permanent city attorney.
The results of that closed session meeting were not available by press time, Friday.
Porter is a senior associate with the Fullerton law firm of Jones & Meyer, which he joined, in 2015. He previously served as city attorney for the city of West Covina, and is assistant city attorney for the city of Whittier and deputy city attorney for the city of Fullerton, according to his Jones & Meyer biography.
Primarily practicing in the areas of municipal law, land use and zoning, public finance and telecommunications, Porter routinely advises at city council and planning commission meetings.
According to his biography, he has advised on the comprehensive rewrite of three general plans, one Coastal Land Use Plan, and two development codes.
Porter has also assisted cities with elections on parcel taxes, business license taxes, utility users taxes, transient occupancy taxes, and transactions and use (sales) taxes. He has advised on special assessment proceedings, water and utility rate increases, development impact fees and fee studies.
Porter is a 2000 graduate of UCLA School of Law.
