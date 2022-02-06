PALMDALE — The City Council, on Wednesday, approved a contract for a study to determine the feasibility of the city prosecuting on its own some misdemeanor offenses, as Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón has stopped filing charges in many such cases.
The City Council, in August, agreed to pursue the study in response to Gasćon’s directive to deputy district attorneys to reject filing 13 types of charges, with some exceptions, including items such as trespassing, driving without a valid or a suspended license, disturbing the peace, resisting arrest, criminal threats, public intoxication, minor in possession of alcohol, loitering, drug possession and under the influence of controlled substances.
The City Attorney has the legal authority to file charges in some misdemeanor cases that violate the City’s municipal code.
The maximum $89,500 contract with Management Partners Inc. will study three options for the city: expanding in-house prosecutions gradually, establishing an in-house prosecutions division, and contracting with another city or private law firm to expand misdemeanor prosecution.
The city issued a Request for Proposals for a feasibility study regarding expanding in-house prosecutions, but received no response, City Attorney Christopher Beck said.
The city then negotiated a contract with Management Partners, which had completed a similar service for the City of Santa Clarita, he said.
Mayor Pro Tem Richard Loa asked to consider the consent agenda item separately.
He said that for those with misdemeanors that involve drugs or alcohol, prosecution is often the only way to get them treatment, through court diversion programs.
By not prosecuting such crimes, “in fact we’re missing an opportunity, not to punish those individuals, but … we have diversion programs and other programs that will allow intervention by programs to address these problems,” he said. “I think this is long overdue.”
Councilmember Laura Bettencourt supported the move as a means of crime deterrence.
“Right now, the people aren’t getting punished, and other people are committing the same crime because they expect not to be punished also,” she said.
Councilmember Juan Carrillo questioned the cost, as he recalled the estimate when the study was discussed, in August, as being about $50,000.
At that time, Beck reported that estimates for such studies varied, from $65,000 to $75,000, and no more than $85,000.
Carrillo also said the proposal to take on prosecutions doesn’t fit with the city’s strategic plan goal to prevent crime.
“I don’t think that it’s a wise way to spend the $89,500 when we know that the prosecution department is going to cost way over $2 million,” he said.
The estimated cost of establishing a city department to handle prosecutions may be as much as $2.8 million, according to the August staff report. Carrillo said this money could be better spent elsewhere to prevent crime and not to fund a new city department.
Loa countered that the study is needed to determine how much the prosecution effort would cost.
Carrillo ultimately supported the contract, but with the addition to study what the prosecution costs of these misdemeanors is for Los Angeles County, in an effort to determine if the city could recover the costs.
