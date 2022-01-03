CALIFORNIA CITY — The City Council agreed to start negotiations with the Federal Aviation Administration for a lease to install a navigational aide at the California City Municipal Airport.
The FAA requested to install a Distance Measuring Equipment facility at the airport, to support a system that is used as a backup to GPS for navigation to and from the airport for aircraft flying using instruments.
The FAA is installing 124 of these systems to increase navigational stability, according to the staff report. Although it has no direct benefit to the airport, it helps ensure use of instrument flying in the area by providing reliability of navigation systems.
“There will be 24-7 availability,” said Dong Lee of the FAA, who presented the proposal to the Council, at its Dec. 28 meeting.
GPS can be adversely affected by issues such as solar flares, knocking the system off line. In such a situation, the ground-based system kicks in to ensure flying safety.
The facility includes a 40-foot antenna and a clear radius of 500 feet at that 40-foot level and above. There is no restriction on buildings below the 40-foot level, said Lee.
The FAA is seeking to lease an area of the airport, north of the runway, to place the antenna and a 10-foot by 16-foot structure at its base. The site would be fenced, according to the staff report.
The Council’s unanimous decision, on Dec. 28, clears the way to initiate negotiations for the lease, including the payment structure. The resulting lease will be brought before the Council for approval.
City Treasurer Keith Middleton pointed out to the Council that the lease payments would be an additional source of revenue.
