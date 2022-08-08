Mask mandate ban

The Palmdale City Council approved a resolution that would prevent city resources from being used to enforce any future Los Angeles County Public Health Department COVID-related mask mandates, stating that mask wearing should be a personal decision, as evidenced by Mayor Steve Hofbauer and Councilmember Laura Bettencourt wearing masks during the meeting, on Wednesday.

PALMDALE — Any future COVID-related mask mandates imposed by the Los Angeles County Public Health Department will not be enforced using Palmdale resources, the City Council declared, Wednesday.

The Council did so by approving a resolution, on a 4-1 vote, with Councilmember Juan Carrillo dissenting.

Jimzan 2.0
Jimzan 2.0

Well done Palmdale. Unless you are in a clean room (google it) a mask is just for show for the chickens. And no the sky is not falling. ;)

