PALMDALE — Any future COVID-related mask mandates imposed by the Los Angeles County Public Health Department will not be enforced using Palmdale resources, the City Council declared, Wednesday.
The Council did so by approving a resolution, on a 4-1 vote, with Councilmember Juan Carrillo dissenting.
“I don’t think it’s necessary,” Carrillo said.
Mayor Steve Hofbauer said he was asked to direct the city’s sheriff’s deputies and code enforcement officers to not enforce any county mask mandates.
“We kind of said this when we took our no-confidence vote on some of the Health Department issues a while back,” he said. “These are county rules.”
Hofbauer said the resolution does not preclude the city following mandates, such as requirements for public meetings, but that city resources will not be used for enforcement at restaurants, businesses and other entities within the city.
Wearing masks should be a personal decision, he said. He and Councilmember Laura Bettencourt were wearing masks during Wednesday’s meeting, for their own health concerns, they said.
One resident asked if the resolution would preclude individual businesses from requiring masks in their establishments, and how they could defend such policies if the city would not enforce them.
Business owners may require masks in their establishments, and if customers do not abide by the policy and refuse to leave, the owners may use laws regarding trespassing to have them removed, Hofbauer said.
“I see a potential for physical confrontation,” Carrillo said, if the city is not going to support any kind of enforcement.
“There’s a lot stuff we don’t enforce. I don’t want to get into the business of being the mask marshals,” Hofbauer said.
The resolution is in response to the Los Angeles County Public Health Department’s warning, in July, that rising COVID cases and associated hospitalizations could prompt a return to required masking in indoor spaces.
The numbers of reported cases and hospitalizations decreased prior to the July 29 implementation date, and it was not put in place.
(1) comment
Well done Palmdale. Unless you are in a clean room (google it) a mask is just for show for the chickens. And no the sky is not falling. ;)
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.