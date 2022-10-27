CALIFORNIA CITY — The City Council agreed to once again extend use of the 2021-2022 budget, this time through January, as preparations of the budget for the 2022-2023 Fiscal Year — already four months along — are finalized.
The Council voted 4-1, on Tuesday, for the extension, with Mayor Pro Tem Nick Lessenevitch dissenting.
The Council had voted previously, in July, to use last year’s budget as the preliminary budget for the current fiscal year, through Oct. 31.
With that deadline looming and the new budget not completed, the Council extended the preliminary budget for another three months.
Interim City Manager Jim Hart said he believed all of that time will not be necessary and hopes to have the new budget to the Council, by the end of November.
When the new budget is prepared and, if approved by the Council, it will immediately take the place of the extended preliminary budget.
“We’re simply asking the Council to authorize us to continue making expenditures, until we get that budget to you, hopefully by the end of November,” Hart said.
This is not the first time California City has used a prior year’s budget as a stop-gap while preparing a budget for the current fiscal year. Sometimes in the past, however, the Council has restricted the extension to a portion of the full year’s spending.
Resident Al Hutson suggested the city do the same, this year.
However, some of the city’s annual expenses are paid up-front, such as insurance, that can not be spread out month-to-month, Mayor Jeanie O’Laughlin said.
Lessenevitch argued that the prior year’s budget itself was not legal, in that it was not balanced without use of revenue.
“It just doesn’t work,” he said. “It’s illegal, as far as I can tell.”
O’Laughlin said the city needs a budget to work from and it appears to have the revenue to cover expenses for that year.
“I was very happy to see, with our audit, that we finished ’21 in a very healthy position,” she said. “We did well, we were under budget considerably ... and I’m confident we will this year, as well.”
Lessenevitch also noted that, for the first quarter of the fiscal year, expenses exceed revenue.
O’Laughlin pointed out that, because of the way revenue and expenses are spread throughout the year, the budget may not balance each month, but it does over the entire year.
For example, property taxes, the city’s major revenue source, are not received, until December.
Hart also noted that it is common for the city’s revenue to be lower than expenses in the first half of the year, then make up the difference in the second half, as taxes and other revenue are collected.
“The level of expenditures, at this point, are relatively low, because you’ve got several positions that are vacant,” Hart said.
