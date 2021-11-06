PALMDALE — The City Council’s vote on whether to extend the local emergency declaration for COVID-19, on Wednesday, did not count, because the meeting’s online connection for public participation was not functioning during the vote.
Staff recommended approval of a resolution extending the local emergency declaration, originally made in March 2020 and extended several times since then, in order to continue to allow remote participation in public meetings under rules established during the pandemic. It also maintains the city’s eligibility for potentially millions of dollars in federal funding.
The Council originally voted 2-2 to approve the resolution, with Mayor Steve Hofbauer and Councilmember Austin Bishop voting against the extension. Mayor Pro Tem Laura Bettencourt, who is battling cancer and has been attending meetings via Zoom, was absent, due to her illness, according to Hofbauer.
Because the vote was tied, the motion to extend the local emergency declaration failed.
Following the vote, which took place shortly before 11 p.m. and after nearly 90 minutes of public comment and discussion, the Council took a brief break, while most of the audience in the packed Council Chambers left.
When the Council returned to open session, Mayor Steve Hofbauer announced that the Zoom connection that was broadcasting the meeting and that allows members of the public to comment had cut off prior to the emergency declaration vote. The online streaming through the city’s website was not interrupted.
City Attorney Christopher Beck explained that, according to the state law which governs how public meetings may be conducted electronically under the COVID emergency provisions, if that remote connection — in this case, Zoom — is lost, then the meeting is considered suspended and any actions taken invalidated.
As that connection was lost prior to the vote, “that vote will have to reoccur for the action to be valid,” he said.
Hofbauer made the motion, again, to approve an extension of the emergency declaration. This time, however, no other Council member seconded the motion, so it failed, without a vote. (Councilmember Juan Carrillo seconded the motion in the original vote.)
With that, no Council vote in the issue is on the record.
The city’s legal team is investigating the possibility that a renewal of the emergency declaration is not required to continue to hold meetings remotely, City Manager J.J. Murphy said, Friday.
Gov. Gavin Newsom’s original executive order, in March 2020, regarding remote public participation for public meetings during the pandemic waived the usual requirement to renew an emergency declaration every 30 to 60 days, Murphy said.
The legal team is looking into whether that waiver still stands, he said.
It is possible that staff may bring back a resolution for the Council’s consideration regarding only the remote participation matters, he said.
