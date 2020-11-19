PALMDALE — The City launched a shop local campaign, #ShopPalmdale, on Wednesday designed to support Palmdale businesses, keep more money in the community, and promote job growth.
The City will offer purchasers of a new or leased car from the Palmdale Auto Mall a $500 Shop Palmdale gift card. Purchasers of a previously owned vehicle at any Palmdale auto dealer will receive a $250 gift card. The program will run through Dec. 31.
Beginning Nov. 28, the City will celebrate national Small Business Saturday with a new contest that gives residents the opportunity to win a $100 gift card for shopping in Palmdale. To be eligible, residents need to post a photo of themselves shopping at their favorite Palmdale business on social media (Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram) with the hashtag #ShopPalmdale. One winner will be randomly selected each week and awarded a $100 gift card. This contest will run through Dec. 23.
The City will also promote Shop Local Week, from Nov. 30 through Dec. 6 by posting messaging to support shopping in Palmdale on social media and billboards. The City will feature a new business each week. To nominate a local business, email economicdevelopment@cityofpalmdale.org or call 661-267-5125.
“Purchasing local helps grow other businesses as well as the local tax base,” Mayor Steve Hofbauer said. “With the holiday shopping season upon us, this is the perfect time to launch a program like this and support the businesses who call Palmdale home.”
“I’m very proud of this important program that our staff has put together to focus attention on our local businesses and how important it is to shop locally,” City Manager J.J. Murphy said. “COVID-19 has taken a toll on our businesses, large and small, and this is one way we can be part of helping them out. Thanks to our City Council for the ongoing support for a program that recirculates more money in the community and continues to show Palmdale truly cares.”
For details, contact the Economic Development division by emailing economicdevelopment@cityofpalmdale.org or by calling 661-267-5125.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.