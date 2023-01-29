Race Communications

Race Communications announced the commencement of its fiber-based, multi-gig service in the City of Lancaster, making it the first city in California with Internet speeds of up to 10Gbps available to residential homes citywide.

 Photo courtesy of City of Lancaster

LANCASTER — Race Communications announced the commencement of its fiber-based, multi-gig service in the City of Lancaster, making it the first city in California with Internet speeds of up to 10Gbps available to residential homes citywide.

“We are thrilled to bring our advanced fiber optic infrastructure and offer speeds up to 10Gbps to the City of Lancaster,” Jim Miller, vice president of Sales & Marketing at Race Communications, said in a statement. “This future-proof technology will provide people with faster Internet connections and have a positive effect on the local economy.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.