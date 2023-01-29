LANCASTER — Race Communications announced the commencement of its fiber-based, multi-gig service in the City of Lancaster, making it the first city in California with Internet speeds of up to 10Gbps available to residential homes citywide.
“We are thrilled to bring our advanced fiber optic infrastructure and offer speeds up to 10Gbps to the City of Lancaster,” Jim Miller, vice president of Sales & Marketing at Race Communications, said in a statement. “This future-proof technology will provide people with faster Internet connections and have a positive effect on the local economy.”
The services will start at $35 per month for the basic broadband plan. The flagship gigabit service is symmetrical (1,000 Mbps download/upload speed) and costs $70 a month, including equipment (ONT and router).
The company is introducing an exclusive product to Lancaster, which is a 10 Gbps product (Gigafy+) priced at $120 month. This includes equipment and a phone line.
“Race Communications offers more competition for our local community when choosing an Internet provider,” Mayor R. Rex Parris said. “The City of Lancaster is proud to become the first in California to offer these high Internet speeds to residents. This is an important milestone for our community that will provide access to faster and more reliable Internet to our residents, enabling them to work, learn and play online with greater ease than ever before.”
Race Communications is working to expand its coverage area with continuing construction that will connect over 60,000 homes and businesses.
Before beginning construction in a particular neighborhood, Race will give ample warning to its residents. Flyers, yard signs and other measures will be used to keep residents informed about when construction will occur.
Visit the Lancaster community page at race.com/service-area/lancaster for details about Race Communications’ construction progress, sign-up notices and installation possibilities.
