PALMDALE — The City Council, on Wednesday, denied an appeal by Leona Valley residents of the approvals for the initial phase of the long-stalled Ritter Ranch project, allowing the development to move forward.
However, the developer, in separate negotiations with Leona Valley, also agreed to prepare a new Environmental Impact Report and updated Specific Plan for the latter stages of the project, which borders Leona Valley’s eastern edge.
The project is south of Elizabeth Lake Road and west of the Anaverde master-planned community.
“My community feels extremely strongly about this project. We don’t love this project, never have loved this project, but we are willing to work with the developer,” Leona Valley Town Council President Michelle Flanagan said.
The Leona Valley Town Council and resident Peggy Fuller filed the appeal, following the Palmdale Planning Commission’s approval, on Feb. 10, of tract maps, development plans and a Conditional Use Permit for the housing development’s initial phase of 553 homes.
“We’re asking that you grant the appeal and reverse the Planning Commission’s decision because the Planning Commission was wrong in approving the plans due to multiple CEQA (California Environmental Quality Act) violations,” Fuller told the Council.
The Ritter Ranch project initially was proposed during the Valley’s 1980s housing boom to build houses, schools, a golf course, parks and shopping centers in a master-planned community on a nearly century-old ranch. It first went bankrupt, in the summer of 1996, after defense cutbacks and other factors stalled the housing boom, and it stalled again after the 2008 financial crisis.
Originally planned for 7,200 homes, the 10,500-acre project has had a series of owners.
Preston Hollow Capital acquired the project, last year, and began working with the city to move ahead with development.
The development that has been approved is the initial section of the first phase, with 553 homes on lots of 5,000 to 7,000 square feet. A second part to the ultimate 1,180-home Phase I will be brought forward later.
This initial part of the project will be built in the area that had been previously graded and has some main roadways in place.
The appeal cited a lack of notification to the public and Leona Valley, specifically; violations of the California Environmental Quality Act; and modifications to the conditions of approval as reasons the Commission’s decision should be overturned.
Planning staff, the developer and Contract Planner Eric Norris detailed rebuttals to these claims.
The development falls under the Ritter Ranch Specific Plan and is covered by the Environmental Impact Report prepared for it. As the project poses no significant changes to that plan, it was found that no additional mitigation or other measures are required. Staff stood by this finding, citing detailed analysis of the EIR.
The appeal — and several residents who spoke in its support — stated that the age of the 30-year-old EIR meant it was no longer valid, and therefore using it for approval violated CEQA.
“This is going to change the area. A lot of change has happened since the original development,” resident Jay Bonham said. “I believe there was probably a mistake when the original development was approved, and this development should really be considered in depth.”
Traffic was a significant concern to Leona Valley residents, who disputed the developer’s traffic study.
The project’s traffic consultant, Jeff Heald, said cumulative impacts of existing housing, as well as the in-progress Joshua Ranch project, were considered in the traffic study, along with traffic expected from Ritter Ranch.
“We worked very diligently with the city,” on the study, he said.
The appeal’s citation of the conditions for a fire station and library being removed from the project is false, Norris said. The requirements have not been removed, but the language and timing have changed.
The developer is required, by Los Angeles County Fire Department, to provide fire apparatus by the 250th unit built, developer Fernando Durta said. Construction for a fire station will be triggered by the 1,800th unit built.
As to the public notice claims in the appeal, Norris noted that the required notifications were made properly, and that there is nothing in the 1995 settlement with the City of Palmdale in regard to Ritter Ranch that requires a 30-day notification to the Leona Valley Town Council, as stated in the appeal.
There were conflicting reports about attempted communication between the developer and Leona Valley representatives. However, the two parties announced that they had met, Wednesday afternoon, hours before the Council meeting, and worked out an agreement in principle for how to proceed with the remaining areas of the development.
Preston Hollow Capital senior executive Ramiro Albarran reiterated the promises made, for the record, during the Council meeting.
These include updating the Specific Plan for the development beyond the first phase’s 1,180 units, providing a greater buffer between the project and Leona Valley and updating the EIR.
He also reiterated the company’s pledge to be good partners with the city and its neighbors.
“The developers have made promises to us, I sincerely hope you keep them,” Flanagan said.
As a result of this handshake agreement, the Town Council’s attorney sent a letter to the City Council. Mayor Pro Tem Richard Loa expressed concern about any legal issues that may be involved and requested a delay in order for the city attorney to carefully review it.
His request was denied, and the Council voted 4-1 to deny the appeal. Loa cast the lone dissenting vote.
The Ritter Ranch project has been on the books for decades...I do not think it will happen...It may be just a farce to drive up real estate prices.
