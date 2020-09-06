PALMDALE — The City has proclaimed Sept. 6-12 as “Suicide Prevention Awareness Week” to help inform the community of the issues and resources available.
“With all the stresses and strains we are all feeling under COVID-19, now more than ever we need to bring the issue of mental health to the forefront so that our community can become better informed of the resources that are available to help those who are struggling,” City Manager J.J. Murphy said. “As a veteran, I am aware and concerned of the rise in suicides by current and former military personnel due to the crippling effects of COVID-19. It’s also saddening to see our young people battling with mental health issues when they have so much to live for at their age. We as a city want to do what we can to connect people with the help that is available.”
According to statistics, suicide remains the 10th-leading cause of death in the United States and the second leading cause of death among individuals between ages 10 and 34. In 2018, more than 48,000 people died by suicide in the nation, with 1.4 million suicide attempts and it has been the only leading cause of death that has increased every year for the past decade.
“What is even more tragic is that 90% of the people who die by suicide have a diagnosable and treatable mental health condition, although often that condition is not recognized or treated,” Mayor Steve Hofbauer said.
The City has been hosting online mental health town hall meetings featuring experts in the field to provide an opportunity for residents to gain valuable tools for coping with mental health concerns and a chance to lean on the support provided by those with knowledge and experience in the field.
The next mental health town hall is scheduled for 4 p.m. Sept. 21 and will focus on youth. Those interested may register by emailing info@cityofpalmdale.org and note “Mental Health Town Hall” in the subject line. City staff will reply with the details for accessing the Zoom meeting.
Mental health resources are available on the City’s website at www.CityofPalmdale.org/mentalhealth
The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline provides 24/7, free and confidential support for people in distress, prevention and crisis resources individuals, and best practices for professionals. The number is 800-273-8255. For details, visit https://suicidepreventionlifeline.org
(1) comment
AV Press is not helping matters, by always printing the C-Vid "fear" statistics.
