LANCASTER — A proposed ordinance to amend the Lancaster Municipal Code to require sidewalk vendors and food truck operators to get a business license, will go before the City Council tonight for the second of two required approvals.
The proposed ordinance, which is on the council’s consent agenda, would require sidewalk vendors to get a city business license and establish operating and locational regulations intended to protect health, safety and welfare.
For example, for public safety purposes, the City will require applicants to provide a copy of the county health permit for food operations. Operational requirements include that all vending activity be conducted on paved portions of sidewalks.
The proposed restrictions on food truck operators include that they must ensure they do not interfere with the performance of public safety officers, police, firefighter, lifeguard, security and emergency medical personnel services, according to the proposed ordinance. They also must ensure they do not interfere with pedestrian or vehicular traffic.
The meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. Due to the ongoing public health restrictions the meeting will be conducted telephonically and video streamed live on Channel 28 and the City’s website: https://www.cityoflancasterca.org/connect/public-meetings
Public comments on agendized items may be provided by dialing 1-877-853-5257 using meeting id:935 1364 4006# password:394001#
