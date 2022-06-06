PALMDALE — Asked to consider options for City Council meetings, including changing the format to start the public session earlier and conclude with the closed session items, the City Council decided, on Wednesday, to first survey residents about their preferences regarding Council meetings.
Interim City Manager Ronda Perez presented the item, asking the Council if there was interest in changing the time and format, as meetings have typically been lasting late into the night.
As it stands, the Council meets, at 5 p.m., for closed session items, then opens to the public, at 7 p.m.
Councilmember Laura Bettencourt suggested a public survey to gain an idea of what times would be most popular and convenient with residents.
“I want to know what the public thinks, because this is for them,” she said.
The survey could be done online on the city’s website, with an option for filling it out at City Hall or dropping it off.
Additionally, the Council could consider whether to continue with participation via Zoom and whether or not the schedule should include two regular meetings per month, instead of the one regular meeting and one workshop meeting as stated in city regulations.
This arrangement was originally intended to reserve the workshop meeting for informational presentations on subjects of interest to the Council. However, in practice, the Council almost always has business items to attend to.
“Basically, we have two meetings a month already,” Mayor Pro Tem Richard Loa said.
A big difference between the two types of meetings is that there are some things that the Council may not consider at a workshop meeting, Interim City Attorney Scott Porter said, such as ordinances.
“It ends up pushing back consideration of items,” he said, adding that two regular meetings per month is the norm for most cities.
Designating both meetings as regular meetings would help the staff with planning and scheduling, and could help avoid those regular meetings that have lengthy agendas, Perez said.
