PALMDALE — The city’s inaugural drive-through holiday lights display will kick off, on Thursday, with a celebratory lighting of a 30-foot Christmas tree at the Palmdale Auto Mall.
Holidays on Parade begins with the tree-lighting event, from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., at Carriage Way and Auto Vista Drive.
The free event will feature not only the impressive tree, but also caroling, food trucks, treats, a 12-foot walk-though ornament, reindeer garden and Santa and his elves.
“We will be creating a winter wonderland,” with fake snow to complete the effect, Economic Development Coordinator Luis Gonzalez said. “It’s going to come together to be a curated experience for everybody out there.”
The streets of the Auto Mall will be closed for the tree-lighting but will open for the remainder of the display’s run, through Dec. 25. Visitors may drive through the Mall from dusk to dawn, past several themed displays in the center of each roundabout and elsewhere along the Mall roads.
Visitors may visit an Enchanted Garden, the Christmas tree, and others, “with twinkling lights all around,” Gonzalez said.
“It’s an opportunity for you to hang out and bring the family … and enjoy the holiday,” he said of the free display.
While designed as a large-scale, drive-though experience, there are opportunities for visitors to get out for photo opportunities and interact with and enjoy some of the displays.
Adding to the experience will be a coordinated music component. Visitors may text a number to get a link to a holiday music playlist to play in the car.
“It’s a very exciting deal,” Director of Community and Economic Development Luis Garibay said of Holidays on Parade. “(It is) really a great opportunity to bring the family out and help celebrate the holidays.”
Organizers hope to make Holidays on Parade an annual event, expanding every year, “and have it be something that people come to visit Palmdale for,” Gonzalez said. “It’s one of the larger-scale displays north of Los Angeles, and it’s free. We’re really excited to be able to present this to the community”
In October, the City Council unanimously agreed to a maximum $150,000 contract with St. Nick’s Christmas Lighting and Décor to create the Palmdale Holidays on Parade.
Sponsorships — by Palmdale Auto Mall, IBEW & NECA Electrical Workers Unions, and the Southwest Carpenter’s Union — have helped to recoup the majority of the costs, Garibay said.
The city’s participation is from economic development funds.
