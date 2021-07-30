LANCASTER — The City has requested Antelope Valley Healthcare District director Michael Rives resign from the Board or take a leave of absence until the City’s lawsuit to remove him is resolved, according to a letter from City Attorney Allison Burns.
“Such steps are necessary to ensure that your participation as an unlawfully seated member of the Healthcare District does not risk the validity of the actions taken by the Healthcare District while you unlawfully remain in office,” the letter, dated July 28, said.
Rives was elected to the hospital Board and the Antelope Valley Community College District Board of Trustees on Nov. 3. Shortly after Rives was sworn in to both offices last December, the City of Lancaster sent Rives a letter signed by Mayor R. Rex Parris asking him to resign or face legal action to remove him.
The letter cited Government Code section 1099, which bars any public officer, whether appointed or elected, from simultaneously holding two public offices that are incompatible and where there is a possibility of a significant clash of duties or loyalties between the offices. Since Rives was sworn in to the hospital Board first, he “shall be deemed to have forfeited the first office upon acceding to the second,” according to the law.
Attorney General Rob Bonta granted Lancaster’s request for a quo warranto suit. He issued an opinion on July 15 finding that the public interest would be served by allowing Lancaster to sue in quo warranto to remove Rives from his seat on the Board.
“There are substantial questions of law and fact as to whether membership on the Antelope Valley Healthcare District Board of Directors and the Antelope Valley Community College District Board of Trustees are incompatible public offices, thus requiring Rives to forfeit his first-held office on the Healthcare District Board of Directors,” Bonta wrote.
The City filed its complaint in quo warranto on July 21 in Los Angeles County Superior Court, and served Rives with the summons and complaint in the action on July 23.
Rives has declined to resign. He does not have an attorney and said he cannot afford one.
“I was elected by the people,” he wrote in an email after the complaint was filed. “I serve at their pleasure and they can recall me at any time. I will not be hounded out of my elected office.”
According to the letter from Burns, if Rives refuses to resign or take a leave of absence, the City will seek an injunction prohibiting him from participating as a member of the AV Healthcare District Board of Directors, while the lawsuit is pending. Rives has until Aug. 10 to inform Burns whether he intends to voluntarily resign or take a leave of absence from his position as a member of the Board, according to the letter.
AV Healthcare District directors voted in January without Rives to support the City’s request for the quo warranto action. According to Rives, his colleagues asked him to leave before they voted to support the lawsuit.
On Wednesday, the Board held a brief but awkward discussion of the matter in public session.
“Alright, Mr. Rives, so we know you love the District, right. So we have an issue at hand,” said Chairman Dr. Abdullah Farrukh, who sought an amicable resolution to the matter.
Farrukh cited Attorney General Bonta’s opinion, which AV Healthcare District general counsel Troy Schell explained, citing Government Code 1099.
“The attorney general noted only one potential significant clash of duty is necessary to make the offices incompatible,” Schell said.
He added Bonta’s opinion cited as precedent a 2010 opinion in which a person was prohibited from simultaneously serving on the Los Medanos Community Health District and Contra Costa Community College District Boards.
“The attorney general allowed the City of Lancaster to file a lawsuit,” Farrukh said.
He added the Board needs to access finances to build new facilities.
“We’ve always had a problem with Moody’s because they don’t like instability of the Board,” Farrukh said.
Farrukh suggested Rives take a leave of absence until the lawsuit is resolved, which would allow them to stay out of the lawsuit. Or Rives could resign for the sake of the community.
“We don’t want to subject the Board to a litigation process,” Farrukh said, adding that was the consensus of the Board.
“I have nothing to say,” Rives said after an awkward pause.
