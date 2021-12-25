LANCASTER — The city will reimburse developer TRU 2005 RE I LLC for the installation of a new traffic signal and associated improvements adjacent to the former Toys R Us center at the northeast corner of Avenue K and 15th Street West as part of an overall commercial redevelopment scheduled to start next year.
The traffic signal was part of proposed freeway interchange improvements designed to smooth the flow of traffic and eliminate backup on the freeway. The initial timeline for the freeway interchange project would have seen the installation of the proposed signal in 2023.
However, the developer and the city have been working together since the Toys R Us retail store closed in June 2018 to redevelop the site, a key intersection and point of entry to the city.
“Staff has communicated both the importance of the site and the City’s desire to see new tenants not currently present in the Lancaster market,” a staff report for the Dec. 14 City Council meeting said.
According to the report, the developer has worked to meet this goal, securing leases and letters of intent from tenants that have long been requested by area residents.
The Lancaster Architectural and Design Commission, at its May 6 meeting, approved elevations for a proposed Chick-fil-A restaurant at the northeast corner of Avenue K and 15th Street West.
Apart from the commercial redevelopment, the City Council has worked to secure extensive funding from the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transit Authority for improvements to several freeway interchanges along State Route 14, including Avenue K.
City staff has worked to ensure the two projects complement rather than compete with each other, the report said. The shopping center is slated for construction in 2022. As such, instead of waiting until 2023 to install the traffic signal, the signal will be installed next year in an effort to minimize construction impacts on the public and the new center, as well as optimally coordinate the on-site shopping improvements with the off-site signal installation and associated improvements, the report said.
The develop would install the traffic signal and associated improvements in conjunction with construction of the new shopping center. The City would then reimburse the developer for the costs of the installation, using up to $2 million in funds previously allocated through the LA County Metropolitan Transit Authority Measure R funding.
