CALIFORNIA CITY — The City Council on Tuesday agreed to pay an additional nearly $17,000 to complete a long-awaited water and sewer master plan and water and sewer rate study — one delayed repeatedly by changing city staff and requirements.
The vote was 4-1, with Mayor Pro Tem Ron Smith dissenting.
In 2020, Quad Knopf and RDN were hired jointly to complete water and sewer master plans, a water standby fee study and water availability study, along with the corresponding water and sewer rate study. The projects didn’t start, however, until February 2021, when the necessary data was made available.
These projects had a completion date of June 2021. However, multiple changes in city management have occurred along with changing requirements and priorities, delaying the projects, Quad Knopf’s Brian Shoener said.
“The changes in staff had a big influence in the direction of the master plan,” he said.
The plans, in turn, affect the rate studies.
In addition to the changes in city management, there were changes to some of the assumptions driving the studies.
Originally, the plans and studies were to be based on the city ending its relationship with the Antelope Valley-East Kern Water Agency for backup water supplies. This decision was made to eliminate the connection fees charged by AVEK for any new development in the city. However, in May 2022, after the work began, Quad Knopf was told to retain the AVEK supply in its studies, Shoener said.
“This doesn’t make sense,” Mayor Kelly Kulikoff said, adding that the change in direction was not made at the Council’s request.
The connection charges will have “a huge impact for industrial/commercial” development, he said.
The city’s groundwater system should be enough to support its needs, if some wells are rehabilitated, Shoener said.
“On paper it appeared feasible,” he said.
Additionally, the original studies included expansion plans for the prison within the city. Those plans have been postponed at least for the studies’ duration, with a significant impact, he said.
The rate studies also went through numerous changes based on changing requests from city staff, Anthony Elowsky of RDN said.
Drafts of the water and sewer master plans were submitted to the city in May, but no action was taken until November, when the companies worked with then-interim city manager Jim Hart to make the decisions necessary to finalize the work, Shoener said. The latest drafts were delivered to city staff for review at the beginning of March, he said.
With the multiple changes to the various studies, the companies have reached the end of their budgeted contract amount, according to the staff report, with an additional $16,739 required to finalize the work and complete the preparations for the Proposition 218 process required by the state for setting fees.
The original contract cost was $249,950; the additional funds bring it to $266,689.
The series of delays and the time required for the Prop. 218 process mean any new rates will not be in effect until Jan. 1, Elowsky said.
Kulikoff requested, in addition to the studies under contract, a version of the water plan without the AVEK connection. Shoener said he could provide the original version with updated figures.
