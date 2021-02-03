PALMDALE — The City of Palmdale’s neighborhood services department will host a Neighborhood Watch presentation via Zoom at 7 p.m., Feb. 9 and at 10 a.m., Feb. 11.
The 30-minute presentation will provide Palmdale residents with information on the benefits of neighborhood watch, how to start a group and what is involved in maintaining a group.
Public Safety Supervisor Kery German said neighborhood watch is the best and easiest way to learn not only about crime trends, but also disaster preparedness, home security and personal safety issues.
“Join us for our online presentation and find out how forming a neighborhood watch group takes very little time and effort,” she said. “It’s the perfect way to meet your neighbors, learn how to deter crime in your neighborhood, help prepare for a disaster and more.”
The presentation will be online using Zoom and may be viewed on any computer, laptop or mobile device.
Residents may email the Public Safety Office at publicsafety@cityofpalmdale.org or call 661-267-5170 to receive an email invitation and a link for the meeting.
Tablet or smartphone users will need to download the free Zoom app to participate. No cameras or microphones are needed and participants will be able to ask questions via a text chatbox.
For more information about the meeting or to learn more about neighborhood watch, visit https://cityofpalmdale.org/228/Neighborhood-Watch-Program or call Palmdale’s Public Safety Office at 661-267-5170.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.