PALMDALE — The City Council is seeking a resident to serve as an alternate to the Measure AV Oversight Committee, the citizens’ committee overseeing Palmdale’s three-quarter-cent sales tax approved by voters last year.
The alternate member would complete the initial two-year term, expiring in April 2023.
Applicants for the role must live in District Four in Palmdale, or own a business in the city, and be willing to serve a minimum of two years. Elected officials are not eligible.
As part of the final selection process, applicants will be required to pass a Livescan fingerprint scan submission via the California Department of Justice. If appointed, members must file a Statement of Economic Interest, Form 700.
The seven members appointed to the Committee ensure the funds collected through the sales tax are used as specified in Measure AV. They accomplish this by reviewing, commenting and making recommendations on proposed expenditures and receive semi-annual reports from the City staff on revenues and expenditures.
The committee meets bi-monthly, on the fourth Wednesday of the month, to review and provide input on proposed revenues and expenditures of Measure AV funds.
The application is available at www.governmentjobs.com/careers/palmdale.The deadline for applications is 6 p.m., on Dec. 22.
For details, contact the City Clerk by email at cityclerkdepartment@cityofpalmdale.org or at 661-267-5151.
(1) comment
""seven members appointed"" What does this position pay...? And it takes seven people to run this gig...? If it's volunteers running this gig, by all means the more the merrier...if its a paying position (by the taxpayers) you maybe thieves (to be fair, I did not research it...yet).
