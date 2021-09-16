PALMDALE — The city is advancing its plans to widen 10th Street West near the Antelope Valley Mall/Antelope Valley Freeway interchange to help ease a notorious traffic bottleneck.
The City Council, on Sept. 7, approved a $529,000 amendment to its contract with AECOM Technical Services, Inc. for additional landscape architectural design, appraisal and acquisition services for the project.
The project will widen 10th Street West from six to eight lanes from just south of Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P) to Avenue O-4; add additional right turn lanes from 10th Street West onto the northbound Antelope Valley Freeway and the mall entrance; traffic signal upgrades and modifications at the intersections of 10th Street West and Rancho Vista Boulevard, mall entrance, Destination O-8 and the southbound freeway offramp; add north- and southbound right turn lanes on 10th Street West at Rancho Vista Boulevard; modify the existing on- and off-ramps at 10th Street West; and other improvements.
“It’s a project that I think is long in coming, in terms of improving the traffic conditions around the mall,” Councilmember Richard Loa said. Loa requested the item be removed from the consent agenda for discussion. “I’m very happy that we’ve reached this conclusion.”
The city contracted in 2015 with AECOM Technical Services for nearly $2.5 million for the final environmental and engineering for the project, and amended that contract in February 2020 for $280,000 in additional engineering, according to the staff report.
The work to be included in the contract amendment just approved includes additional work to prepare landscaping and irrigation plans for replacement landscaping for the retail stores impacted by the project and work associated with the required relocation of eight Joshua trees, according to the staff report.
Once the geometries of the plan were selected, the city could begin working with the private property owners affected to acquire the necessary right of way and to replace landscaping removed and reposition monument signs, Deputy Public Works Director Lynn Glidden.
This contract amendment covers such work, she said.
The project is funded with money received from Measure R in 2013, Glidden said.
Mayor Steve Hofbauer requested that the final design include space separate from the traffic lanes for bus stops outside the mall, so that they do not impede the flow of traffic while stopped.
The project is still in the design phase, to be followed by acquisition, which typically takes at least a year before construction could begin, Glidden said.
