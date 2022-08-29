CALIFORNIA CITY — The city will seek to contract with a property manager for California City’s senior housing, following a discussion during Tuesday’s City Council meeting in which selling the housing was proposed and rejected as an option.
The city owns and manages two senior housing facilities: Desert Jade apartments, with 96 units, and The Legends, with 12 units of apartments and houses. Rents are on a tiered rate based on income.
The city does not have the staff required to run the facilities and “it is unsustainable at this time for our current budget,” City Manager Doug Dunford said, with the current staffing.
The current city budget — a carry-over from the 2021-2022 Fiscal Year until a new budget is approved — does not include funding for a housing manager, he said.
“It’s a valuable asset to our community, our seniors are very important to us and we want to make sure that we provide for them,” Mayor Jeanie O’Laughlin said.
She recalled a meeting of the city’s Housing Corporation more than a year ago in which it was decided to sell the properties, with a stipulation that they remain for low-income housing for 55 years.
However, that process never advanced to the Housing Authority and was never started.
“I think we’re at a time now where we need to fish or cut bait,” she said, perhaps bringing in a property management firm to run the day-to-day operations in the interim.
O’Laughlin said she has spoken to property managers who would be interested in the job.
There is a waiting list for Desert Jade; although 11 units are vacant, repairs are needed before they may be occupied.
“There are a lot more on the waiting list than we have empty units,” Councilmember Karen Macedonio said.
“This is a really big discussion, and while we’re having this discussion, we have approximately 100 people living there, 100 lives that we are talking about,” she said. “We’re not just talking about numbers on a piece of paper.”
The city still has much to do — updating the rents rates to meet current standards, looking at the Housing Authority budget and updating the manager job description, she said.
“When we get our act together, we as a community can decide if we want to provide housing for low-income or seniors,” Macedonio said. “We have an enormous need for low-income housing in this town.”
O’Laughlin suggested proceeds from selling the housing could be turned into low-interest loans for developers to build additional low-income housing.
Councilmember Kelly Kulikoff said, by his calculations, it seemed the housing should be sustainable to hire personnel to keep it running.
“It seems like we’re disregarding the seniors in California City,” he said, and “turning California City into a piggy bank for investors” by selling.
O’Laughlin said there was money in a contracts account that could be used to contract for management for the next few months, until a new budget can be approved.
Residents opposed the idea of selling the facilities, stating it was the city’s duty to provide assurance of housing for its seniors. Contracting to a local property manager was seen as the better alternative.
